Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 4 days ago

A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn't yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

ABC News

Woman says 'mama bear' instinct led her to help authorities find daughter's alleged killer

A six-year long search for the suspect in the murder of a mother of two has ended, and authorities are crediting the victim's own mother with solving the cold case. The U.S. Marshals Service called Josephine Wentzel a "driving force" in the arrest late last month of Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr., who is accused of killing Wentzel's daughter Krystal Mitchell in June 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
