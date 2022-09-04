ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'More lies:' Fetterman campaign responds to Trump accusation of drug abuse at rally

By Bryant Reed, Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a controversial night for Pennsylvania Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, showing his support for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The rally was billed as a "Save America Rally" and it was the former president's first appearance since the FBI searched his Florida home.

It also came two days after President Joe Biden blasted the former president during a speech in Philadelphia when he called him and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy.

In a nearly two-hour speech, the former president called the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice "vicious monsters" for searching his home, saying what they did was a "travesty of justice."

The former president has his sights set on a likely 2024 rematch with President Biden, saying Biden's Thursday night speech was the "most hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president."

However, despite railing against the FBI and Democrats, it's what the former president said about Lt. Governor John Fetterman that is causing the most reaction.

Trump said, without proof, that Fetterman is abusing hard drugs.

"Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl," Trump said. "By the way, he takes them himself."

Following the speech, Fetterman's campaign released a statement saying in part, "more and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz, another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes."

Current Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro tweeted about the rally saying Mastriano was only at the rally to "spread election lies, undermine our democracy and shine a national spotlight on his dangerous extremism."

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party also responded, saying the Oz and Mastriano campaigns are out of touch with Pennsylvanians and that they have "embraced Donald Trump's toxic positions on abortion, healthcare, and election conspiracy."

As it often happens, Donald Trump took up most of the time at the podium, with Oz and Mastriano briefly speaking - and Oz once again challenging Fetterman to a debate.

Now, tomorrow, Fetterman and President Biden will be in Pittsburgh for Labor Day.

Biden won't march in the Labor Day Parade as he has several times in the past but he will be in the city later in the afternoon, celebrating with union workers.

Biden will begin the day in Milwaukee and then travel to Pittsburgh later on.

Tom Conway, International President of the United Steelworkers Union said the president's current itinerary involves attending a steelworker's picnic at some point in the day.

Meanwhile, the White House said Pittsburgh is a testament to working families of our region, which is just one reason President Biden will be in the area.

Also, politicians know that Pennsylvania is crucial for what goes on in November 2024.

Public perception of unions has been changing and Biden may be looking to tap into that with a message to workers in the region.

The president's precise schedule for Labor Day has not yet been confirmed.

