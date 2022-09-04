LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO