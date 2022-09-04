Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pattern change on the way for the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more day of dry and sunny weather on tap before turning wet for portions of Friday. A fall-like cool down is on the way for the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop nearly 15-degrees from Friday. Thursday will be the last chance for a...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warming mid-week but remaining dry & sunny for now
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of dry and sunny weather to stick around in the forecast for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures to warm back into the mid-80s by the end of the week, before a cold front triggers a weekend cool down and and showers. Temperatures...
WSAW
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
stevenspoint.news
Bridge deck removal to result in closure of I-39 in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY – During the next two weeks, motorists will encounter overnight full closures of I-39 at the US 10/WIS 66 interchange in Portage County as crews remove the southern portion of the bridge deck. North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. on Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
New murals bring color to Wausau’s River West neighborhood
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau has two new murals commissioned by the River District to encourage people to engage with new neighborhoods. According to a press release from the River District, the mural “G.A.’s Willow Tree is located on the south side 108 S. 2nd Avenue. It was created by local artists Austin Rosenberg and Ryan Samuelson. The River District said the mural is created to pay homage to the late daughter of the building’s new owner.
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed
The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
WSAW
Wausau hires new Community Outreach Specialist to assist unhoused population
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tracy Rieger has a passion for helping homeless populations. She is the new community outreach specialist for the city of Wausau. Previously, an officer from the police department worked to aid those in need, but the city believes a civilian will be able to build better relationships.
WSAW
Labor Day Parade held in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Labor Day Parade returned to the city this year. The event was hosted by the Marathon Central Labor Council to honor workers in the area. Spectators lined 3rd Avenue in Wausau to watch the Labor Day Parade take off from W. Wausau Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
WJFW-TV
VIRAL:Giant snapping turtle found washed up in Sugar Camp
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - A giant snapping turtle was found to be up on a beach in Sugar Camp. A photo going viral on Facebook from Jackie Anderson shows a deceased snapping turtle lying on the back of an ATV. The turtle was found at Sand Lake. "Look what we...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WSAW
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
WSAW
Buddy Check 7: Navigating the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In most cases, a specific screening is a key tool in diagnosing a disease. But not for one type of women’s cancer. In the instances of ovarian cancer sometimes preventative tests actually do more harm than good. Ovarian cancer is one of the most common...
WSAW
Teen vaping still high despite known dangers
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Juul Labs, one of the biggest e-cigarette makers, has to pay almost $440-million-dollars to a group of 33 states and Puerto Rico. A two-year investigation found Juul was actively using marketing to target teen audiences. Using vape products like Juul not only have the potential to...
Comments / 0