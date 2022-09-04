Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road. A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting. Board members said they...
boreal.org
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams on Lake Superior in Marquette County
Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
WLUC
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
Wanna Try Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot? You’ll Find It In The U.P.
I'm not an earlier riser, but I do love a big tasty breakfast. From Biscuits and Gravy to omelets and stacks of pancakes it's the best meal of the day. That's why I was so interested to see who served up Michigan's best breakfast. How Did They Determine Michigan's Best...
UPMATTERS
Attorney General’s office declines hospital property inquiry from Rep. Cambensy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, the AG’s office will not take any further action related to a letter from State Representative Sara Cambensy. The letter brought forth questions and concerns related to the sale and development of the former Marquette General Hospital Property.
