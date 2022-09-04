Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says
More than 200 Nebraskans are listed on the membership rolls of an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The report, from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, identified 234 Nebraskans among...
doniphanherald.com
Voter photo ID and minimum wage initiatives make the ballot in Nebraska
On Sept. 6, the Nebraska secretary of state announced that two ballot initiatives had qualified for the November ballot. Voters will decide on a constitutional amendment to require photo ID to vote and a new law that would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust for the cost of living thereafter.
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access
Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a press conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Voter ID, minimum wage hike will be put to voters in November
Petitions to enact a law requiring Nebraskans show photo identification before voting and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 appear headed for the general election ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday said both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer. Nebraska recorded 2,936 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 4% higher than the 2,818 the week before and 10% above the levels of two weeks earlier.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8%, beats last pre-pandemic turnout
GRAND ISLAND — This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year. Attendance was also up from 2019, when 283,468 people attended in the last fair prior to the pandemic. "The fair was amazing from our standpoint,"...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion debate during Noem’s campaign stop surprised business owners, but it’s par for the course in politics now
Golf can be addictive. So can politics. Some people yell, swear and throw their clubs when playing a round of golf. It can get very emotional. Just ask Adam Scott and John Miller. They know about both. Scott and Miller are the founders and owners of Golf Addiction, a Sioux...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Chose CRT Promoter St. John to Write K-12 Social Studies Standards
Sally Jo Sorensen brings to the top of the pile the undercard on my story about Governor Kristi Noem’s dishonest CRT attack on her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith:. We were warned by a friend who works as a congressional staffer that Kristi Noem was known among staffers serving both parties for being a nincompoop.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
doniphanherald.com
Newly approved Nebraska math standards put greater emphasis on data, statistics
Revised math standards for Nebraska public schools approved Friday will put extra emphasis on data and statistics, state officials say. The standards also aim to make sure middle school students are ready for algebra in high school by increasing their understanding of ratios, proportional reasoning and arithmetic of rational numbers.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals raise concerns about cuts to telehealth payments
OMAHA — The Nebraska Hospital Association is raising concerns on behalf of its members about recent cuts by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska to the amount it pays providers for medical telehealth visits. Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president, said Blue Cross now is paying providers of medical telehealth...
Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions.Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top Republican in the state bailed upon being pressed by the women on their personal abortion stories—and the dangerous new reality after Roe v. Wade.Leah Bothamley of Spearfish and Tiffany Campbell of Sioux Falls approached the governor as she prepared to enter Golf Addiction, where a “Food Truck Tuesday” event was on offer.Bothamley, 41,...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
Comments / 0