SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions.Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top Republican in the state bailed upon being pressed by the women on their personal abortion stories—and the dangerous new reality after Roe v. Wade.Leah Bothamley of Spearfish and Tiffany Campbell of Sioux Falls approached the governor as she prepared to enter Golf Addiction, where a “Food Truck Tuesday” event was on offer.Bothamley, 41,...

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO