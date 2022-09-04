ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Voter photo ID and minimum wage initiatives make the ballot in Nebraska

On Sept. 6, the Nebraska secretary of state announced that two ballot initiatives had qualified for the November ballot. Voters will decide on a constitutional amendment to require photo ID to vote and a new law that would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust for the cost of living thereafter.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access

Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a press conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Nebraska Democratic Party#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The Independent Cattlemen#Lincoln#State S Office
doniphanherald.com

Voter ID, minimum wage hike will be put to voters in November

Petitions to enact a law requiring Nebraskans show photo identification before voting and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 appear headed for the general election ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday said both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer. Nebraska recorded 2,936 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 4% higher than the 2,818 the week before and 10% above the levels of two weeks earlier.
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Chose CRT Promoter St. John to Write K-12 Social Studies Standards

Sally Jo Sorensen brings to the top of the pile the undercard on my story about Governor Kristi Noem’s dishonest CRT attack on her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith:. We were warned by a friend who works as a congressional staffer that Kristi Noem was known among staffers serving both parties for being a nincompoop.
EDUCATION
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
doniphanherald.com

Newly approved Nebraska math standards put greater emphasis on data, statistics

Revised math standards for Nebraska public schools approved Friday will put extra emphasis on data and statistics, state officials say. The standards also aim to make sure middle school students are ready for algebra in high school by increasing their understanding of ratios, proportional reasoning and arithmetic of rational numbers.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska hospitals raise concerns about cuts to telehealth payments

OMAHA — The Nebraska Hospital Association is raising concerns on behalf of its members about recent cuts by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska to the amount it pays providers for medical telehealth visits. Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president, said Blue Cross now is paying providers of medical telehealth...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions.Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top Republican in the state bailed upon being pressed by the women on their personal abortion stories—and the dangerous new reality after Roe v. Wade.Leah Bothamley of Spearfish and Tiffany Campbell of Sioux Falls approached the governor as she prepared to enter Golf Addiction, where a “Food Truck Tuesday” event was on offer.Bothamley, 41,...
ELECTIONS
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy