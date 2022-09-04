ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Recreational fisherman want Omega out of Chesapeake Bay

Thank you for your recent coverage of menhaden, arguably the most important fish in the bay. It is encouraging that state legislators want something done about repeated net spills on the shore and also show interest in research to see if the controversial menhaden reduction industry is damaging the bay’s fragile ecosystem. Fishermen have long been concerned about localized depletion of menhaden in the bay even though menhaden are not considered “overfished” on a coast wide basis. We are equally concerned about bycatch as witnessed in the recent red drum kill, estimated at 12,000 pounds, near Kiptopeake. Since then, there have been additional sightings of dead menhaden and sea turtles in the vicinity of the menhaden ships. This summer has been especially harsh as the industry has fished the bay almost every day instead of venturing into the ocean where they have historically caught about 2/3 of their total. Why the intense focus on the bay?
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WSET

Virginia gas prices down 8 cents in a week

(WSET) — The gas price average in Virginia continues its weeks-long downward trend with prices dropping just over 8 cents in the past week. The current price average in Virginia is $3.565 per gallon while a week ago it was at $3.641, according to AAA. That's a lot better...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE

