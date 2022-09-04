ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold

By Ivan Lambert
 4 days ago
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?

Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.

Did you notice head coach Ron Rivera looked to GM Martin Mayhew while admitting, “I think he’s (Wildgoose) a second-year player from the Jets,” and Mayhew confirmed that was correct.

It illustrates the league has too many players out there for a head coach to know everyone available. This is why you hire scouts and rely on Mayhew and Marty Hurney. One man cannot do it all, nor should he attempt to.

Mayhew himself was a good corner in the NFL with Washington (1989-92) and Tampa Bay (1993-96). You don’t last in the NFL eight seasons (starting the vast majority of your games) unless you know much about the position and are a great athlete.

Mayhew spoke highly of Washington’s new corners. After all, would anyone else in the organization know as much about what it takes to play corner as Mayhew?

Most of the time you claim a player off waivers, and he reminds you why he was on waivers. But then there are times the guy was maturing and blossomed when provided another opportunity.

Such was the case when Washington drafted an offensive tackle in the 11th round (272 overall). It didn’t work out, he went to Kansas City, but they waived him a month later.

The next season the Cowboys claimed him, but he didn’t impress enough there either and was waived during the preseason. The very next day Washington claimed him off waivers, hoping it would work for him the second time around. 28 days later, they again waived him.

Thinking he could play, they tried again a third season. He broke through, making the roster, even starting 7 games. His fourth season he started every game, playing well enough he started at right tackle for 12 consecutive seasons.

When he retired he had played in 156 games (all for Washington) starting 146. He had become good enough to be the starting right tackle for 6 Redskins playoff teams, 2 Super Bowl teams and 1 Super Bowl championship team.

He deservedly became an original member of “The Hogs,” and the Washington football organization does not regret having claimed George Starke off of waivers.

