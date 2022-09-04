ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast

Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Christian Lindner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gazprom#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Euro
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploying 8,000 troops, tanks, vehicles to Europe and Asia

Approximately 8,000 troops from two different U.S. Army armored units are gearing up to deploy around the world soon, the military announced on Friday. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. About 4,000 soldiers from the 2nd...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
investing.com

Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy