Ford Field home to the NFL's least expensive beer

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ford Field is the home of the Detroit Lions. It’s also the home of the least expensive beer in the NFL.

According to American Craft Beer, the Lions are one of three teams tied for the cheapest price for a beer in the NFL. Fans can get a beer for just $5 at Ford Field, as well as the home stadiums for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. Note that the brand and size of beer were not specified. The Lions offer several different beer choices throughout Ford Field.

Interestingly, the Jets and Giants share the same home stadium but the beer costs more than double the price ($11) when attending a Giants game. The home of the Washington Commanders charges the most at $14 for a beer.

