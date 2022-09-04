ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Poster exhibit celebrating 19th Amendment to open Sept. 12

By By Rebecca Styles Museum of the Albemarle
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYcOo_0hhlkJnF00

If you haven’t had a chance to get to Museum of the Albemarle lately, the poster exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors” has closed. The exhibition showcased the challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals and aspirations as inventors, their motivations for success, and breakthroughs they achieved.

Besides showcasing the diverse backgrounds of these women, the poster exhibition also taught us how laws and times have significantly changed to provide women with more rights and opportunities. These women’s contributions to science and invention made people’s lives better, and the museum hopes that everyone who was able to see the poster exhibit was able to learn more about women whom they probably knew very little before!

Following up on “Picturing Women Inventors,” the museum will be featuring another traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service. In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, will open on Sept. 12. The exhibit explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to our lives today.

Not only is intersection important in equality and inclusivity for everyone, but most especially for women’s rights. This exhibit helps to provide a better understanding of the struggle for women’s rights to vote by showcasing the complex and cumulative way multiple forms of discrimination intersected in women’s lives.

In addition, the exhibition addresses women’s political activism; explores the racism prevalent in universal suffrage; and documents ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote based on sex.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, which provided support for the “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” exhibit, hopes to deepen people’s understanding of women’s contributions to America and the world. You can learn more about this initiative by visiting womenshistory.si.edu.

One of our more popular exhibits, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina,” will sadly be closing on Oct. 15th. This exhibition has had a terrific run over the last two years, highlighting the continued fight for equality.

The initiative, started by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, celebrates and explores the achievements of North Carolina women, the diversity of their experiences, and the indelible impact they’ve had on North Carolina history. Many local women from our area are featured in this exhibit; learn more about their stories before this exhibit ends next month.

To see these exhibits and more, Museum of the Albemarle is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

The 11th Annual Outer Banks Pride Weekend

OBX Pride Weekend 2022 is just around the corner… We can’t wait to celebrate with you this year!. Pride Passes are now SOLD OUT, but you can still purchase Individual Passes for the Drag Show & Drag Brunch online. Don’t wait – limited availability remain! The Saturday festival is FREE and open to the public.
MANTEO, NC
llnl.gov

LLNL hosts HBCU students, faculty in week-long outreach program

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) hosted a group of students and faculty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a week in June to promote internships, job opportunities and career paths at LLNL. Judging from the group’s reaction and feedback, the inaugural week-long HBCU tour was a clear success...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Entertainment
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Museum Of The Albemarle
WTKR

Everyday Hero: Local man helping seniors with free lawncare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The sounds of yardwork are being heard in one Portsmouth neighborhood, and the homeowner who lives here, Sandra Taylor, is so grateful it's getting done for free. "It's not that I don't want to do it; I love outside work, but I physically can't do it and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
FOX Carolina

Upstate native serving aboard Navy’s newest warship

NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

Bertie Co. to host mental health awareness walk event on Saturday

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday, two local organizations will host a free mental health awareness walk event. “Let’s Talk About It” will focus on breaking the stigma around mental health in black and brown communities. Hosted by Eustress, a non-profit that raises awareness about mental health, and the Bertie County YMCA, the event will […]
WINDSOR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
insideradio.com

Michael “Moose” Smith

Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘We need to get this thing settled’

Kitty Hawk council shows support for itinerant vendors. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Kitty Hawk Town Council signaled its support for allowing itinerant vendors to operate in the town, instructing Director of Planning and Inspections Rob Testerman to continue to issue permits for those vendors and calling for an ordinance that would specifically allow itinerant vendor permits.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Black Panther Car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did a movie or music event ever leave such an impact on you that you wanted to do something special to honor the event?. The movie Black Panther did just that for Hampton resident William Beal. Beal combined his love of cars and his favorite movie to create one of the most unique cars in the 757!
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy