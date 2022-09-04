Poster exhibit celebrating 19th Amendment to open Sept. 12

If you haven’t had a chance to get to Museum of the Albemarle lately, the poster exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors” has closed. The exhibition showcased the challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals and aspirations as inventors, their motivations for success, and breakthroughs they achieved.

Besides showcasing the diverse backgrounds of these women, the poster exhibition also taught us how laws and times have significantly changed to provide women with more rights and opportunities. These women’s contributions to science and invention made people’s lives better, and the museum hopes that everyone who was able to see the poster exhibit was able to learn more about women whom they probably knew very little before!

Following up on “Picturing Women Inventors,” the museum will be featuring another traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service. In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, will open on Sept. 12. The exhibit explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to our lives today.

Not only is intersection important in equality and inclusivity for everyone, but most especially for women’s rights. This exhibit helps to provide a better understanding of the struggle for women’s rights to vote by showcasing the complex and cumulative way multiple forms of discrimination intersected in women’s lives.

In addition, the exhibition addresses women’s political activism; explores the racism prevalent in universal suffrage; and documents ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote based on sex.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, which provided support for the “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” exhibit, hopes to deepen people’s understanding of women’s contributions to America and the world. You can learn more about this initiative by visiting womenshistory.si.edu.

One of our more popular exhibits, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina,” will sadly be closing on Oct. 15th. This exhibition has had a terrific run over the last two years, highlighting the continued fight for equality.

The initiative, started by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, celebrates and explores the achievements of North Carolina women, the diversity of their experiences, and the indelible impact they’ve had on North Carolina history. Many local women from our area are featured in this exhibit; learn more about their stories before this exhibit ends next month.

To see these exhibits and more, Museum of the Albemarle is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.