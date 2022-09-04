Postcards from Ukraine: On Ukraine's Independence Day, women show power of cake

Editor's note: Bulava.org is an all-volunteer, tax-exempt organization established to support the citizens of Ukraine. A bulava is a small but mighty weapon dating to 13th century Ukraine. It symbolizes power and authority.

Independence is hard-won for a country that has coal and industry to the east, expansive wheat fields in the center, a strong European influence to the west and a rich river system carrying goods to the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine’s got game and its neighbors got greed.

Ukraine fought the Mongols and Tatars in the 12th century. The Poles, Lithuanians and Russians dominated Ukraine in the 17th century. World wars I and II caught the nation in a power struggle between Germany and Russia as each dictatorship battled for control. After 70 years under communist rule, Ukrainians waved their blue (sky) and yellow (wheatfields) flag in 1991 to claim independence from the Soviet Union.

Aug. 24 was the 31st Independence Day in Ukraine. Instead of a grand military parade in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lined the main boulevard of Ukraine's capitol city with wasted Russian tanks and rusted ephemera of war to show dominance and defiance to the Russian aggressors. He warned against large gatherings, fearing they would become targets of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rage. His fears were justified.

So, many Ukrainians, mostly wives, mothers, sisters and daughters followed the advice of the little mole in Charlie Mackesy’s treasure, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." When asked by the Boy if he had a favorite saying, the Mole responded, “Yes.”

“What is it?” asked the Boy.

“If at first you don’t succeed, have some cake.”

“I see,” said the Boy. “Does it work?”

“Every time,” replied the Mole.

So these strong Ukrainian women put on their embroidered Vyshyvanka blouses, donned their flowered Vinok headdresses and mixed flour, sugar, eggs and oil to make the traditional Medovick, a Ukrainian honey cake to share with their neighbors.

This Independence Day, Russia is providing unwanted “fireworks.” Ukrainian soldiers are providing real-time military “parades.” The women are providing cake.

Will it work, you ask?

Every time.

Cheri Sheridian is a resident of Perquimans County.