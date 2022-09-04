ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Florida parents arrested in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 3-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself at his Gainesville home have been arrested on several charges. Gainesville Police said the 3-year-old had access to an unlocked gun in the home and was playing with the gun when it went off striking him on August 24 around 5:57 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Public Safety
Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report

Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
ORANGE PARK, FL

