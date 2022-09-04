Read full article on original website
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
JSO: Several arrests made after weekend car meet in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) Three people were arrested this past weekend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to crackdown on illegal street racing across the First Coast. Over the past four months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents arrested in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 3-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself at his Gainesville home have been arrested on several charges. Gainesville Police said the 3-year-old had access to an unlocked gun in the home and was playing with the gun when it went off striking him on August 24 around 5:57 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
Report: Man arrested in connection to shooting of teen on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Michael Byers, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident, according to the...
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
JSO: Foul play suspected in death investigation in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief Park area Tuesday according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 25th Street in response to an unresponsive individual. The Jacksonville...
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suspects caught stealing gas in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee in reference to fuel actively being stolen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. NCSO reports state that the gas station employees said that two...
JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of what they have called, “a suspicious death” at a residence in the 600 block of West 25 Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Update: 9/6/22 9:30 p.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
First Coast News
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
Police: Car found shot up on the Westside, man tells officers he was involved, teen shot in thigh
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot in the thigh on Monday morning on the Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7300 block of 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295, to conduct a welfare check just before 6 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Viral TikTok video shows Florida deputy chasing man: Here is the apparent story about what happened
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy has gone viral after a 15-second TikTok video of him chasing a suspect amassed nearly 4 million views on the popular social media app. It all started during a traffic stop involving a seatbelt violation. Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Jones said he...
First Coast News
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
Woman left disabled in fatal shooting at high school football game is suing DCPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teen left permanently disabled in a fatal shooting at a Raines High School Football game in 2018 is suing Duval County Public Schools and its former police chief, claiming the district failed to prevent the violence by neglecting to report crime on campuses. >>> STREAM...
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report
Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest motorcycle driver who tried to flee traffic stop, ended up in canal
3:49 a.m. — 100 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Loitering or prowling. While patrolling a local plaza, a police officer spotted a 30-year-old Ormond Beach man in the rear parking lot. He had a flashlight and was looking around the parking lot. The officer noted all the businesses were closed.
