Oregon Ducks football awaiting 2 big commitments this week
It may have been a rough weekend on the field for the Oregon Ducks football program, but things are still trending in a good direction on the recruiting trail for Dan Lanning's crew. Oregon has compiled the nation's No. 14 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, boosted by the recent addition of ...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
Not even time travel can save these teams from their fates against Florida, Georgia
Kirby Smart Has Honest Comment About Facing Oregon In Week 1
No one expected Oregon to upset Georgia last Saturday, but some thought it would at least be competitive to a certain degree. It wasn't. The defending champs took the Ducks to the woodshed in a 49-3 blowout. It was never close. The final result was nothing short of stunning. It...
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Third down, tackling, situational awareness remain issues in practice for Oregon Ducks defense, Dan Lanning says
The biggest weaknesses for the Oregon Ducks’ defense last weekend — tackling, third downs and red zone execution — were still not to Dan Lanning’s liking on Wednesday. The Ducks spent part of their practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex Wednesday morning focused on situational play and the first-year coach was not pleased.
Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman on the mend from hamstring, hip flexor injuries
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman didn’t play in last week’s season opener because of an injury and his status for this week is undetermined. Chapman, a fifth-year junior who transferred from Texas A&M this summer, has been hampered by hamstring and hip flexor injuries, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonah Miller continuing career at junior college
Former Oregon Ducks lineman Jonah Miller is continuing his career in junior college. Miller, who entered the transfer portal in April, is with Santa Rosa Junior College. A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Miller moved to defensive tackle from offensive tackle this spring and was working mostly with the third-team defense prior to his departure.
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates
(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY
Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
