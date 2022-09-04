ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Kirby Smart Has Honest Comment About Facing Oregon In Week 1

No one expected Oregon to upset Georgia last Saturday, but some thought it would at least be competitive to a certain degree. It wasn't. The defending champs took the Ducks to the woodshed in a 49-3 blowout. It was never close. The final result was nothing short of stunning. It...
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent

There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
beachconnection.net

Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest

(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates

(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
kqennewsradio.com

RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG

While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY

Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
