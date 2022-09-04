NEW YORK - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a violent robbery of a Bronx post office earlier this week. They have released a photo of a white Honda van they say the robber used to get away. Investigators were able to get surveillance video of a partial NY state license plate, with the last four numbers - 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO