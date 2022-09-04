Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
MI National Guard to train near Witch Lake starting Friday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI— The Michigan National Guard is conducting training exercises in Marquette County this week. Soldiers from the 1431 Engineer Company in Calumet will train beginning Friday at Horseshoe Lake, south of Republic. Exercises will take place through Monday in and around a former Department of Natural Resources campground at Horseshoe Lake, west of M-95 and the community of Witch Lake.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
WLUC
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What is next for Marquette’s lakeshore? It is a common question, especially after a proposed hotel near Picnic Rocks was denied Tuesday night. Late on Tuesday, the Marquette Planning Commission denied a special use permit to construct a hotel along Lakeshore Boulevard. As construction along...
My North.com
Easy Family-Friendly Camping in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Take one more family camping trip this summer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and leave the tent at home. “Furnished” and “camping” don’t often appear in the same sentence, but at Au Train Beach Campground in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that’s exactly what you’ll find—right across the street from a long sandy stretch of Lake Superior beach. Hello, paradise.
WLUC
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
Arson investigation underway involving U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI -- Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire as possible arson, according to WLUC-6. The fire started Friday night at a house on Silver Street where the homeowner and his girlfriend were watching a movie. At some point, the back door of the house caught fire...
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC
City of Marquette to roll out new recycling carts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette is updating its recycling carts. The City of Marquette will roll out new carts Monday to all residents that are currently on the solid waste program. Using money from two grants totaling $355,000, the city ordered up to 6,000 64-gallon recycling carts from Cascade Cart Solutions of Grand Rapids. The new carts will be the same size as the old carts but will be blue. Residents with 18-gallon open-topped bins will be able to fit more than three times as much in their new carts.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
wnmufm.org
MI Attorney General's Office declines to investigate Marquette hospital project questions
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says it will not investigate the legality of actions taken by various parties associated with the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. The letter is in response to one sent by State Rep. Sara Cambensy to Attorney General Dana Nessel in July. Cambensy...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Houghton Assault Victim Dies; Charges Raised To Homicide/Open Murder
The Houghton City Police Department says the man who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is now charged with murder. The incident happened at the Arbor Green Apartment Complex on Dodge Street at 5 in the morning Thursday. The 24-year-old...
WLUC
Breakwater FCU responds to fraudulent charges
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breakwater Federal Credit Union in Houghton responded to reports of fraudulent charges on customer’s accounts. The credit union says that 50 to 75 of its customers reported their debit cards were compromised over the weekend. Some customers even reported thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges. Breakwater says its system was not hacked, but rather the cards were either compromised by a business where cardholders shopped or a computer program was able to guess the card numbers.
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
UPMATTERS
Attorney General’s office declines hospital property inquiry from Rep. Cambensy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, the AG’s office will not take any further action related to a letter from State Representative Sara Cambensy. The letter brought forth questions and concerns related to the sale and development of the former Marquette General Hospital Property.
Wanna Try Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot? You’ll Find It In The U.P.
I'm not an earlier riser, but I do love a big tasty breakfast. From Biscuits and Gravy to omelets and stacks of pancakes it's the best meal of the day. That's why I was so interested to see who served up Michigan's best breakfast. How Did They Determine Michigan's Best...
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
