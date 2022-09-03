ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Defending Home Turf for Orange Out and In-State Foe

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Colorado State (3-1) remains at home this week for two more home matches before heading out for another extended road trip. The Rams begin the week with a Thursday afternoon matchup against Montana (2-2-2) before they close the homestand out with in-state foe Denver (2-3-1). CSU will kick off on Thursday at 3 p.m., for its annual Orange Out game versus the Grizzlies, then finishes up a three-match homestand with the Pioneers on Sunday 3 p.m. Both games will be available to stream on EvocaTV and the Mountain West Network.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

CSU Opens 2022-23 Season At Gene Miranda Invitational Sept. 9-11

Course: Eisenhower Blue (Full Field) and Silver (Individuals) Golf Club. Course Par/Yardage: Par 72 / 7,541 yds (Blue), 6,510 yards (Silver) Tournament Field (24): Colorado State, Air Force, Boston College, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Cal State Northridge, Colorado, Denver, Idaho, Murray State, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, SIU-Edwardsville, South Dakota, Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Tech, Utah Valley, UTEP, Weber State, Wofford, Wyoming.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams go on the Road

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A six-game home stand to open up its season comes to an end this week as the Colorado State volleyball team travels to Waco, Texas to compete in the Baylor Invitational September 6 and 7. The Rams will face No. 15 Baylor on Thursday followed by a double-header against Evansville and Arizona State Friday.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Roundup: The Middle Tennessee Game

It's the home opener as the Rams host Middle Tennessee on Saturday. We've got everything you need to know for game day in the Rams Roundup!. Colorado State (0-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (0-1) Saturday, Sept. 10 - 2 p.m. Canvas Stadium - Fort Collins, Colo. Tickets » Buy Now.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Triple Crown Sports Launches Youth Outreach with CSU Athletics

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As part of its celebration of producing sporting events for all ages for 40 years, Triple Crown Sports is joining forces with the Colorado State University athletic department to create a special "Youth Section" during CSU home football games this fall. CSU will connect Triple...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Stafford Named Mountain West Women’s Athlete of the Week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State redshirt junior Annabel Stafford was named the Mountain West Women's Athlete of the Week for cross country. The award is the first of her career and the first for the season for the Rams. Colorado State started the 2022 season at the Wyoming...
FORT COLLINS, CO
WSFA

DA: Mississippi murder suspect caught in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for murder in another state is now in custody in Alabama, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Jackson said 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr., of Greenwood, Mississippi, was captured in Dallas County Sunday. Bush is wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi. He is also suspected of stealing a vehicle in Hale County on Sept. 1.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville welcomes new pastor

Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
GREENVILLE, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame

The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall. Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Six years later, Rickem Samuels’ murder remains unsolved

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rickem Samuels’s mother, Ericka Davis, remembers her son as a good kid. Smart, respectful, and hardworking. All of that was taken away from her when he disappeared. “Rickem had a heart of gold,” Ericka Davis said. “I can’t even remember a time in Rickem’s life...
MONTGOMERY, AL
livingnewdeal.org

AL 22 – Marion Junction AL

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration made improvements to the road system in Dallas County. “Improve county-owned road from Orrville to the Wilcox County line in Dallas County, including excavating; clearing and grubbing; grading; draining; dressing shoulders and slopes; constructing base; surfacing; and performing appurtenant and incidental work. Project also includes the operation of borrow pits to produce materials for use on this project. This road is a part of the Federal Aid Highway System. In addition to projects specifically approved.” According to a WPA job card, the application was November 1, 1938, approved Nov. 17th, federal manhours added up to 267,120, 169 men on average were employed, and $145,367 was the total spent.
MARION JUNCTION, AL
WSFA

Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

