FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Colorado State (3-1) remains at home this week for two more home matches before heading out for another extended road trip. The Rams begin the week with a Thursday afternoon matchup against Montana (2-2-2) before they close the homestand out with in-state foe Denver (2-3-1). CSU will kick off on Thursday at 3 p.m., for its annual Orange Out game versus the Grizzlies, then finishes up a three-match homestand with the Pioneers on Sunday 3 p.m. Both games will be available to stream on EvocaTV and the Mountain West Network.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO