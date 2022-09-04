MINNEAPOLIS -- The very workers we dial during an emergency are the ones now calling for help. The 911 center in Minneapolis hopes to hire new employees to fix a staffing shortage.It's the busiest dispatch facility in the entire Midwest, outside of Chicago. The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center or MECC needs workers to keep up with demand.Right now the need is for 911 call takers."We are the first point of contact, " said Laurie Thomas-Neely.The 911 call center is the first point of contact when it comes to public safety in Minneapolis. Call answer times have been slowed by a...

