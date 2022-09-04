ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis 911 call center offers signing bonuses as it seeks to fix staffing shortage

MINNEAPOLIS -- The very workers we dial during an emergency are the ones now calling for help. The 911 center in Minneapolis hopes to hire new employees to fix a staffing shortage.It's the busiest dispatch facility in the entire Midwest, outside of Chicago. The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center or MECC needs workers to keep up with demand.Right now the need is for 911 call takers."We are the first point of contact, " said Laurie Thomas-Neely.The 911 call center is the first point of contact when it comes to public safety in Minneapolis. Call answer times have been slowed by a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
erienewsnow.com

Maple Grove Teachers Receive ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – Before one group of Chautauqua County educators returned to the classroom this fall, they took part in what could be a life saving training to prepare them for the year. “You never know if it’s a kid falls down in the gym...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Inver Grove Heights man grows 775 pound giant pumpkin

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - James may have his Giant Peach and Jeremy Millinczek may not be Charlie Brown, but he seems to have a green thumb for growing gigantic gourds. "This is my great pumpkin," said Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights. "I'm thrilled. The biggest pumpkin I've...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer

One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
NORTHFIELD, MN
boreal.org

New report shows Minnesota’s tourism industry continues to rebound

The art and the photo opportunities draw people to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. As one of the most well-known landmarks in Minneapolis, it attracts travelers from across the country. “We came for the State Fair and now we’re just sight-seeing,” said Peter Hay, while visiting the site. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking

The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
LONG LAKE, MN

