Read full article on original website
Related
randomlengthsnews.com
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Antelope Valley Press
General Plan update ready for adoption
PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process. The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County Coroner’s Office IDs man
LANCASTER (CNS) — The coroner’s office, Tuesday, released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Heartfelt honor for four schools
PALMDALE — Chaparral Prep Academy, Cimarron and Summerwind elementary schools and Palmdale Learning Plaza are the newest schools in the Palmdale School District to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools, bringing the District’s overall total to 13 schools. “Every year for the last six...
Antelope Valley Press
Webinar for small businesses, contractors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present the Navigating LA County and Metro Contracting Opportunities webinar for small and diverse contractors at 3:30 p.m., Sept.15. Barger will record an introduction for the event. It will be the third time she has hosted one of these seminars in the Fifth...
Antelope Valley Press
New city manager resigns suddenly
CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned. The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager. Following nearly two hours behind closed doors, in which the Council considered two candidates,...
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
Youth program begins Set. 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created an internship program that will pay the salaries for interns ages 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch, on Sept. 26, and will provide 500...
foxla.com
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA County fire camp
ACTON, Calif. - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Matthew Wells was discovered missing Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. during a head count, according to CDCR. A search...
Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Types Of Wastewater Treatments In Santa Clarita
If you’re looking for information on the different types of wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the four main types of wastewater treatment: primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, and quaternary treatment. We will also talk about how each type of treatment works and what benefits they offer. So if you’re curious about wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, keep reading!
theavtimes.com
LA County woman sentenced in drug case involving Marines
A 25-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 6, to six months in home detention for her role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal overdose.
California Psychiatrist Takes To The Streets With 'Rare' Medical Practice
He is the first in the county to treat patients on sidewalks.
Antelope Valley Press
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The US Coast Guard released the names...
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
The law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions
Antelope Valley Press
Sheriff’s department sets safety operation
LANCASTER — Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on the road will be the focus of a traffic safety operation, today, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. From 2 to 10 p.m., deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Comments / 0