Lancaster, CA

randomlengthsnews.com

County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

General Plan update ready for adoption

PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process. The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County Coroner’s Office IDs man

LANCASTER (CNS) — The coroner’s office, Tuesday, released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Heartfelt honor for four schools

PALMDALE — Chaparral Prep Academy, Cimarron and Summerwind elementary schools and Palmdale Learning Plaza are the newest schools in the Palmdale School District to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools, bringing the District’s overall total to 13 schools. “Every year for the last six...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Webinar for small businesses, contractors

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present the Navigating LA County and Metro Contracting Opportunities webinar for small and diverse contractors at 3:30 p.m., Sept.15. Barger will record an introduction for the event. It will be the third time she has hosted one of these seminars in the Fifth...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New city manager resigns suddenly

CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned. The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager. Following nearly two hours behind closed doors, in which the Council considered two candidates,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies

LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Youth program begins Set. 26

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created an internship program that will pay the salaries for interns ages 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch, on Sept. 26, and will provide 500...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Types Of Wastewater Treatments In Santa Clarita

If you’re looking for information on the different types of wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the four main types of wastewater treatment: primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, and quaternary treatment. We will also talk about how each type of treatment works and what benefits they offer. So if you’re curious about wastewater treatments in Santa Clarita, keep reading!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County woman sentenced in drug case involving Marines

A 25-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 6, to six months in home detention for her role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal overdose.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The US Coast Guard released the names...
WASHINGTON STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Sheriff’s department sets safety operation

LANCASTER — Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on the road will be the focus of a traffic safety operation, today, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. From 2 to 10 p.m., deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day

A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

