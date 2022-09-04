ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company

The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
