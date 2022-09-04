The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 4 MINUTES AGO