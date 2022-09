Eli Manning deftly turned a question about preparing for his television gig into a brand promotion. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is already a master pitchman and media pro. Manning has stayed busy since retiring from the NFL following the 2019 season. He’s part of the successful Manningcast on ESPN. The 10-game “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning” drew rave reviews and the package runs through 2024. Season 2 of “Eli’s Places” debuted last month on ESPN+ and “The Eli Manning Show” on YouTube is back for a second season. So, how does Manning get ready for work now as opposed to his playing days?

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO