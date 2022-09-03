ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Updated COVID-19 boosters that target omicron now available in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the omicron subvariant are now available in New Hampshire, health officials said Tuesday. The bivalent boosters contain both the original vaccine and a new version that focuses on the currently circulating subvariants. The boosters are recommended for everybody 12 years...
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st

The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials over the long weekend. There have been 2,666 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. State officials reported a total of 345,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions

HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
Vermont: the Green Mountain State

Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
