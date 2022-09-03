Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
WMUR.com
Updated COVID-19 boosters that target omicron now available in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the omicron subvariant are now available in New Hampshire, health officials said Tuesday. The bivalent boosters contain both the original vaccine and a new version that focuses on the currently circulating subvariants. The boosters are recommended for everybody 12 years...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 1st District Republicans discuss energy prices at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 1st Congressional District, candidates gave their takes about how they would work to address the rise in energy costs. Read the full debate story.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
WMUR.com
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials over the long weekend. There have been 2,666 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. State officials reported a total of 345,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
thetrek.co
Vermont: the Green Mountain State
Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
