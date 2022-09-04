Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Binance Will Suspend Ethereum And Wrapped Ether Wallet Services Ahead Of “The Merge”
Per an official post, crypto exchange Binance will take extra precautions during Ethereum’s “Merge”. The platform announced a halt in ETH deposits and withdrawals across multiple networks starting tomorrow September 6th, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. Users will be unable to deposit or take out their Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) And Filecoin (FIL) Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
The crypto market in 2021 garnered plenty of attention with the introduction of DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, and whatnot. The exponential rise in crypto prices took everyone by storm, as we kept waiting for the dip. Now that we are closer to the bottom than the top, it’s the best time for beginners and experts to get into action. Fundamentals suggest that these three cryptos could be worthy investments for the near future.
bitcoinist.com
Gain Profit, Satisfaction, and Convenience with Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Theta network
It can be very difficult to find cryptocurrencies and digital assets that perform multiple functions in the world’s current financial market. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Theta Network (THETA) are the exceptions. These cryptocurrencies have the potential to provide their users with great returns, satisfaction, convenience, and several other real-life use cases.
bitcoinist.com
How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron
The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO
With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
bitcoinist.com
WITH ITS FREE BONUS REWARDS, CAN METACRYP (MTCR) REACH THE POPULARITY OF AAVE (AAVE) AND CHILIZ (CHZ)?
The first half of 2022 was a rough start for the cryptocurrency niche. The industry had a bumpy ride and experienced critical situations in recent months. Due to the crypto market crash, the projects lost their value worth $2 Trillion. But gradually, the market is recovering. Almost all the projects trading in red are now making profits. The developers are also introducing new tokens to attract people.
bitcoinist.com
Zero Bitcoin Fees & USDC Delisting: How Binance Is Pushing For Larger Marketshare
The crypto exchange Binance has recently continued to push for growth in its share of the Bitcoin volume, as well as the stablecoin market. Binance Zero Fees Leads To Big Surge In Bitcoin Trading Volume, Exchange Drops USDC Support. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the volume...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Sector To Be Worth $340B By 2027 As Crypto Sector Progresses
Gaming is gradually receiving attention in the crypto space. The use of blockchain in developing some gaming platforms is increasing as more people now embrace virtual assets. Also, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been acting as the catalyst for accelerating users’ engagement in virtual gaming. While considering the trend in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Glassnode Discusses 4 Phases Of Bitcoin Accumulation & Distribution During Past Year
Glassnode has talked about the four phases of Bitcoin accumulation and distribution during the past year in their latest report. Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score Shows Market Has Been Selling Recently. As per this week’s edition of the weekly Glassnode report, the market has observed four distinct phases in the last...
bitcoinist.com
3 DeFi tokens that could boost your portfolio by 10x – Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the birth of the Ethereum blockchain technology in July 2015, DeFi has helped reshape the financial system and brought about new possibilities that were formerly impossible. DeFi has brought about fast, seamless, secure, and transparent transactions. All of which are grossly missing in traditional centralized finance. With decentralized finance,...
bitcoinist.com
Analyst Warns Of The Elimination Of The Middle Class; Can Bitcoin Help?
The economic situation of the United States has been getting worse in recent times, recording inflation rates that have not been seen in 40 years. Given this, the Fed obviously have their work cut out for them, and they have reportedly begun taking measures against this. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had made a speech a little over a week ago where he had described the Fed’s position as “hawkish” and warned of “pain” to come as measures are put in place.
bitcoinist.com
$325K In “Gifts” From The Human Rights Foundation, Who In Bitcoin Received Them?
The Human Rights Foundation announced its round of “gifts” for Q3, 2022. Sadly, they’re not denominated in sats and BTC like on previous occasions. To compensate, they’re the biggest donations yet in fiat terms. How did The Human Rights Foundation distribute the $325K from its Bitcoin Development Fund? What projects and developers received much-needed funding to keep fighting the good fight?
bitcoinist.com
A Deep Dive Into LBank Exchange’s Global Educational Activities in August 2022
Crypto education is booming and LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks as the 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform is at the center of it. The LBank team has hosted educational events all across the globe in August 2022. LBank has positioned itself on the front lines of generating...
bitcoinist.com
SOLANA (SOL), PRIVESECURE (PRSC), AND TEZOS (XTZ) ARE AMONG COINS SET TO EXPLODE FURTHER IN 2023
Since the emergence of Bitcoin and its eventual success, a lot of networks have utilized crypto technology to create amazing ecosystems that will help the developing sector. With new cryptocurrencies entering the cryptocurrency market daily, investors are curious about what project is best for long-term cryptocurrency investment. Solana (SOL), PriveSecure...
bitcoinist.com
Can Seedilium Join The Top Rank of Cryptocurrencies Like Sandbox and Ripple?
Sandbox (SAND) and Ripple (XRP) are currently among the top-ranked in the crypto market in terms of market cap. They are maintaining positive market sentiment and delivering value to holders. However, Seedilium (SED) intends to join these top cryptocurrencies with its host of features. Seedilium is a potential exchange token...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Classic Shakes Off Hoskinson’s Comments To Top List Of Gainers
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has recently caught some flack from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. The digital asset, which is basically a fork of the original Ethereum token, has always come under criticism which has often hindered its growth. However, this time around, the cryptocurrency seems to have embodied the saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity and has rallied off the back of the criticism to post some impressive gains.
bitcoinist.com
Binance In Talks With Nigeria, Looks To Establish A Crypto-Friendly Zone
Authorities in Nigeria and cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. are in talks tto create a digital economic zone that will support blockchain technology adoption by businesses in the West African country. Binance In Talks With Nigeria. According to a press release, Nigeria intends to use the Nigeria Export Processing Zones...
bitcoinist.com
Kulfi Finance Launches A DEFI Protocol to Allow Users Lend and Borrow Crypto at Fixed Rate
Kulfi Finance’s protocol will facilitates fixed-rate, fixed-term crypto asset lending and borrowing through a novel financial instrument called wTokens. wTokens are essentially described as transferable tokens that at a specific point in the future, represent a claim on a positive or negative cash flow. The liquidity pools on Kulfi...
bitcoinist.com
Top analyst predicts 5,000% growth by end of 2022 for Flasko (FLSK) over Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Digital currencies have revolutionized the worldwide market. The days of relying solely on traditional, frequently centralized institutions like banks or fiat currency as a form of payment are long gone. There are numerous things people can do in light of the increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Some of cryptocurrency users’ most prominent and well-known coins include Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, new cryptocurrencies with unique features and solutions have lately appeared on the blockchain. Flasko (FLSK) is one of these, it’s been predicted to rise over 4,000% by the end of the year.
bitcoinist.com
Marketplace To Refuse Forked NFTs After ETH Merge, Claims OpenSea
OpenSea is a renowned marketplace similar to Esty, Amazon, and eBay. However, the only difference here is the items available for purchase. All items on the market are special digital collectibles that come as NFTs (nonfungible tokens). Market users can buy, sell, or mint these tokens. OpenSea users carry out...
Comments / 0