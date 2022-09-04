Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
MySA Breakfast Club: 3 new sandwiches to try right now in San Antonio
Which did we like best?
Pitbull, San Antonio FC: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
KSAT 12
Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest. Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.
Bad Bunny surprises San Antonio sports bar, requests his own music
Here's where Bad Bunny has been spotted in San Antonio so far.
Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24
The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails.
New San Antonio bar La Ruina stirs up history, tropical drinks
Here's a first look at one of San Antonio's newest cocktail bars.
Fans say Bad Bunny is more than an artist but icon who fights for change
SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began as Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert drew a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area. Fans from all across Texas were lining...
Family-focused entertainment center set to open at San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
Houston-based AR's Entertainment Hub says the new location will feature mini-golf, bumper cars, laser tag and virtual reality games.
Comedian Carlos Mencia stopping in at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows
The Mind of Mencia star will be in San Antonio from Thursday through Sunday.
VIA is providing special bus service to Bad Bunny's San Antonio concert
Here's what to know about VIA's Bad Bunny service.
Is Kanye West about to takeover this San Antonio based shoe company?
All thanks to a cryptic Instagram post.
Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced
SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9. The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road,...
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
WWE's Royal Rumble returns to San Antonio's Alamodome for 3rd time
San Antonio will be the center of the WWE Universe in 2023.
saobserver.com
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY
The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
Fiesta Patrias celebrates San Antonio's cultural connection with Mexico
Fiestas Patrias commemorate Mexico's independence and honors San Antonio's strong connection to Mexico.
mySanAntonio.com
