San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Holland, TX
San Antonio, TX
Doug Kershaw
John Prine
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Country Songs#Jazz Music#Rambler#San Antonian#Deco Memes District
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
saobserver.com

HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP'S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY

The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

