scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than Test Scores: Scientists Discover a New Way To Measure Learning
Brain scans predict students’ learning better than exam results and show the underlying structure of thinking. According to recent research published in Science Advances, the conventional exams and grades that schools have long employed may evaluate learning less accurately than brain scans. The study, which was conducted by a group of researchers from seven institutions under the direction of Georgetown University neuroscientists, may not only change how educators design curricula but reveals a hidden link in the human mind.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
technologynetworks.com
How the Brain Performs Pattern Recognition Without Us Noticing
Human brains learn patterns over time and we don’t even realize it. New insight into how this works could improve learning and other cognitive processes. Researchers at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have improved understanding of how different regions of the human brain interact to extract patterns over time. The findings, published in the journal NeuroImage, lay the foundation for clarifying how certain adaptive behaviours work, such as learning languages.
MedicalXpress
How the second law of thermodynamics assists the study of the brain
Albert Einstein explained the following in his Autobiographical Notes of 1949: "A theory is more impressive the greater the simplicity of its premises, the more different things it relates, and the more expanded its area of applicability. Therefore the deep impression that classical thermodynamics made upon me. It is the only physical theory of universal content which I am convinced will never be overthrown, within the framework of applicability of its basic concepts."
Fast Company
Why are some people left-handed? MRI brain scans are finally revealing an answer
As one of many left-handed people on staff here at Fast Company, I was tempted to spend International Left-Handers Day scrolling through the #LeftHandedProblems hashtag on TikTok, which, I was not surprised to learn, includes more than 43 million videos of ink-smudged lefties banging into doors, playing their guitars upside-down, and failing miserably with the ice-cream scooper. Instead, I decided it might be more interesting to look into exactly why an estimated 10% of the global population is cursed—er, blessed with—the trait of left-handedness.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover How Cells Repair Longevity-Promoting “Recycling System”
For the first time, researchers describe a pathway by which cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cellular trash. The discovery is an important step toward understanding and treating age-related diseases driven by leaky lysosomes. The study, by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, will be published today (September 7, 2022) in the journal Nature.
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates
A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
Fast Company
Yale neuroscientists say what makes us human may also make us mentally ill
Scientists and philosophers have long debated what sets humans apart from animals. Now researchers at Yale have come one step closer to unlocking the mystery. In a study published in Science, they found that the attributes in our brain that make us capable of higher-level cognition also make us susceptible to mental illness.
Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin
Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.
technologynetworks.com
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
Phys.org
Simplified voice box enriches human speech
An ongoing debate among scientists, on why chimpanzees and other nonhuman primates cannot speak or sing like humans, has focused mainly on evolutionary changes in human brain development. Attention has now expanded to anatomical changes of the voice box that may have played a role in our capacity to produce complex sounds.
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
MedicalXpress
Mobile phone app accurately detects COVID-19 infection in people's voices with the help of AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect COVID-19 infection in people's voices by means of a mobile phone app, according to research to be presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The AI model used in this research is more accurate than lateral...
Artificial intelligence is helping scientists decode animal languages
In the Pixar movie Up, a cartoon dog called Dug sports a magical collar of sorts that can translate his barks and whines into fluent human speech. Elsewhere in the real world, very well-trained dogs can be taught to press buttons that produce human speech for simple commands like “outside,” “walk,” and “play.” Humans have always been fascinated by the potential to communicate with the animals that they share the world with, and recently, machine learning, with its ever more advanced capabilities for parsing human speech, has presented itself as a hopeful route to animal translation.
scitechdaily.com
“Unlimited Possibilities” – New Law of Physics Could Predict Genetic Mutations
A University of Portsmouth research team has found a potential way to predict genetic mutations before they occur. According to a University of Portsmouth study, a new physics law could allow for the early prediction of genetic mutations. The study discovers that the second law of information dynamics, or “infodynamics,”...
Long COVID Scientists Explain Cells That Spawn Rogue Antibodies
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins.In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms—dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death—in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Those studies revealed that patients with severe COVID-19 share some of...
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Neanderthals have long been portrayed as our dim-witted, thuggish cousins. Now groundbreaking research has – while not confirmed the stereotype – revealed striking differences in the brain development of modern humans and Neanderthals. The study involved inserting a Neanderthal brain gene into mice, ferrets and “mini brain” structures...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Unravel “Hall Effect” Physics Mystery
The search for next-generation memory storage devices unravels a physics mystery. A multinational group of scientists has made progress in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices. Antiferromagnets are materials with an internal magnetic field induced by electron spin but virtually no external magnetic field. Since there is...
