Amherst, MA

Amherst fire crew raises $2K to combat muscle disease with ‘Fill the Boot’ benefit

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – To combat muscle disease, the Amherst Fire Department organized a Fill the Boot benefit on Saturday.

Ride to Remember run ends with reception honoring fallen officers
    Courtesy of the Amherst Fire Department.
    Courtesy of the Amherst Fire Department.
    Courtesy of the Amherst Fire Department.

A total of $2,000 was nearly raised in the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association . “A special thanks to all of our members that came out for the event and an even bigger thank you to Amherst Police Officer Jose Diaz and his son Adrian for coming out to support us,” said Amherst Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

MassLive.com

Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee identified as Holyoke shooting victim

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee was one of the individuals who was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Holyoke police officers responded to a call regarding a shootout at an apartment at the intersection of Hampden and Nontuck, the district attorney’s office wrote. The shootout left two people with injuries, both of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Western Mass News.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Longmeadow drinking water exceeds contamination level

The Longmeadow Department of Public Works (DPW) said there has been two violations of drinking water standards. The DPW notified its customer that drinking water samples exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and haloacetic acids (HAA5).
LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

