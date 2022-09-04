LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows where he used to be and where he’s going. The former West Virginia coach is only concerned with the present for the 25th-ranked Cougars (1-0) going into Saturday’s final meeting with ex-Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech before they are in the same league again in the Big 12 starting next year. Among Holgorsen’s more immediate thoughts before a return to familiar Big 12 territory: Houston winning the conference title in its last American Athletic season. “Talking about the Big 12 and future doesn’t do anything good for the 2022 Houston Cougar football team,” Holgorsen said. “The Houston Cougar football team is in the American. Our goal is to win the American. I think it’s cool for the fans. I think it’s cool for the future. But as far as our team and what our goals are, that won’t be mentioned.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO