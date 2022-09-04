ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death was Marquette University graduate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Journalist Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review Journal, with strong ties to Milwaukee, was found stabbed to death outside his home over the weekend. On Sept. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found German, 69 years old, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. It appears the journalist was involved in an altercation with another person, which led to the stabbing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Scarce air conditioning: Milwaukee’s most at risk residents endure a lack of cooling assistance

Wisconsin’s primary energy aid program focuses mostly on winter heating, leaving few summer cooling options. A neighborhood community group is stepping up. It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright slowly walked down a residential block of Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, clutching a clipboard under one arm. Sweat beaded on her forehead as she navigated creaky front gates and porch steps during a scorching mid-July week when temperatures eclipsed 90 degrees.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Michels response un-Jesus-like

Dear Editor: Wannabe governor, Tim Michels, might be correct asserting the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's article about his charity's donations was "a hit piece." Still, that's no excuse to exhort the masses, "Just be ready to get out on the streets with pitchforks and torches." Immediate images flashed: KKK marchers, white...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?

The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Local Collective changes policy after teenage shoplifting incidents

HARTFORD — The Local Collective announced on Wednesday that persons under 18 will no longer be able to shop in the store without adult supervision, after the store experienced its seventh shoplifting incident by teenagers this summer on Tuesday. “The last time it happened it kind of just sat...
HARTFORD, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee hospital pushes for less invasive uterine fibroid treatment

Like countless other women, Therese Jones didn’t initially know what to make of the symptoms she was experiencing. When she was on her period, she’d experience very heavy bleeding. There was a pain in her abdomen. She was anemic. “I didn’t really know what it was,” Jones, of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Q985

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

