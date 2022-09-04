Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Bill Sell: Former civil rights activist and community advocate remembered for his love of Bay View
William H. “Bill” Sell, 83, a prominent lifelong activist for Civil Rights, peace, and progressive environmental and transportation policies, died peacefully on September 1 in his Bay View home. He had been under the care of his son, David Sartori, and home hospice. Sell was born on November...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
CBS 58
Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death was Marquette University graduate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Journalist Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review Journal, with strong ties to Milwaukee, was found stabbed to death outside his home over the weekend. On Sept. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found German, 69 years old, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. It appears the journalist was involved in an altercation with another person, which led to the stabbing.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Scarce air conditioning: Milwaukee’s most at risk residents endure a lack of cooling assistance
Wisconsin’s primary energy aid program focuses mostly on winter heating, leaving few summer cooling options. A neighborhood community group is stepping up. It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright slowly walked down a residential block of Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, clutching a clipboard under one arm. Sweat beaded on her forehead as she navigated creaky front gates and porch steps during a scorching mid-July week when temperatures eclipsed 90 degrees.
captimes.com
Letter | Michels response un-Jesus-like
Dear Editor: Wannabe governor, Tim Michels, might be correct asserting the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's article about his charity's donations was "a hit piece." Still, that's no excuse to exhort the masses, "Just be ready to get out on the streets with pitchforks and torches." Immediate images flashed: KKK marchers, white...
WISN
Milwaukee police union wants judicial change in wake of deadly downtown shootout
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police union is calling for change after a fatal police shootout in the city's entertainment district. Friday night during busy bar hours, homicide suspect Earnest Terrell Blakney opened fire on police officers near Edison Street and Juneau Avenue. Police shot back killing Blakney. One bullet...
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local Collective changes policy after teenage shoplifting incidents
HARTFORD — The Local Collective announced on Wednesday that persons under 18 will no longer be able to shop in the store without adult supervision, after the store experienced its seventh shoplifting incident by teenagers this summer on Tuesday. “The last time it happened it kind of just sat...
WISN
West Allis family says 13-year-old boy died from severe asthma attack
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Instead of planning for Ky'reelle's eighth-grade school year, his family is now preparing for his funeral. The West Allis family said the 13-year-old died from a severe asthma attack on Aug. 24. "His asthma started to kick up, and everything went from bad to worse...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee hospital pushes for less invasive uterine fibroid treatment
Like countless other women, Therese Jones didn’t initially know what to make of the symptoms she was experiencing. When she was on her period, she’d experience very heavy bleeding. There was a pain in her abdomen. She was anemic. “I didn’t really know what it was,” Jones, of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
WISN
Aurora St. Luke's patient meets doctors one year after lifesaving transplant
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin heart transplant recipient returned to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee to thank his team of doctors and nursed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his life-saving procedure. "I'm thinking, 'Oh my God look what I'm doing now and a year ago where...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee Laborfest: Latino and immigrant workers outline the stakes in Wisconsin’s mid-term election
Labor Day is a time to reflect on the progress working people have made over decades to create better lives for ourselves and our families, ensure safer workplaces and build a stronger economy. That was why unions were more popular on Labor Day 2022 than at any time in the past 50 years.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
