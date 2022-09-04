Counties with the most seniors in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO ( Stacker ) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas.
By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state's senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
33. Lea County
- Population aged 65 or older: 11.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 30.2%
- Median age: 32 years old
— Median age of males: 31.3 years old
— Median age of females: 32.8 years old
- Total population: 70,359 people
32. McKinley County
- Population aged 65 or older: 12.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%
- Median age: 32.8 years old
— Median age of males: 31.1 years old
— Median age of females: 34.4 years old
- Total population: 71,956 people
31. Curry County
- Population aged 65 or older: 12.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%
- Median age: 31.7 years old
— Median age of males: 30 years old
— Median age of females: 33.3 years old
- Total population: 49,502 people
30. Roosevelt County
- Population aged 65 or older: 14.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.0%
- Median age: 30.3 years old
— Median age of males: 28.8 years old
— Median age of females: 32.2 years old
- Total population: 18,723 people
29. Eddy County
- Population aged 65 or older: 14.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%
- Median age: 35.4 years old
— Median age of males: 34.3 years old
— Median age of females: 36.1 years old
- Total population: 57,865 people
28. De Baca County
- Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 42.7%
- Median age: 22.2 years old
— Median age of males: 17.9 years old
— Median age of females: 28.9 years old
- Total population: 1,995 people
27. San Juan County
- Population aged 65 or older: 14.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%
- Median age: 36.1 years old
— Median age of males: 35 years old
— Median age of females: 36.9 years old
- Total population: 125,608 people
26. Doña Ana County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.6%
- Median age: 33.3 years old
— Median age of males: 31.8 years old
— Median age of females: 34.7 years old
- Total population: 217,696 people
25. Chaves County
- Population aged 65 or older: 15.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%
- Median age: 36.1 years old
— Median age of males: 33.8 years old
— Median age of females: 37.6 years old
- Total population: 64,912 people
24. Bernalillo County
- Population aged 65 or older: 16.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
- Median age: 38 years old
— Median age of males: 36.6 years old
— Median age of females: 39.4 years old
- Total population: 679,037 people
23. Cibola County
- Population aged 65 or older: 16.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%
- Median age: 37.5 years old
— Median age of males: 36.1 years old
— Median age of females: 38.7 years old
- Total population: 26,763 people
22. Otero County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 36.2 years old
— Median age of males: 34.1 years old
— Median age of females: 38.7 years old
- Total population: 66,804 people
21. Los Alamos County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 41.8 years old
— Median age of males: 40.4 years old
— Median age of females: 42.7 years old
- Total population: 18,976 people
20. Valencia County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%
- Median age: 38.7 years old
— Median age of males: 37.7 years old
— Median age of females: 40.2 years old
- Total population: 76,518 people
19. Sandoval County
- Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%
- Median age: 40.3 years old
— Median age of males: 39 years old
— Median age of females: 41.4 years old
- Total population: 144,954 people
18. Rio Arriba County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 41.5 years old
— Median age of males: 41.1 years old
— Median age of females: 42.4 years old
- Total population: 38,962 people
17. Socorro County
- Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 39.9 years old
— Median age of males: 37.9 years old
— Median age of females: 41 years old
- Total population: 16,723 people
16. Luna County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.3%
- Median age: 37.2 years old
— Median age of males: 35.5 years old
— Median age of females: 38.1 years old
- Total population: 24,022 people
15. Torrance County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 42.9 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 44.1 years old
- Total population: 15,477 people
14. Guadalupe County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.5%
- Median age: 43.7 years old
— Median age of males: 39.8 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
- Total population: 4,336 people
13. Union County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
- Median age: 38.9 years old
— Median age of males: 39.4 years old
— Median age of females: 37.5 years old
- Total population: 4,106 people
12. San Miguel County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%
- Median age: 44.6 years old
— Median age of males: 43.5 years old
— Median age of females: 45.1 years old
- Total population: 27,546 people
11. Hidalgo County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 43.2 years old
— Median age of males: 39.5 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
- Total population: 4,234 people
10. Santa Fe County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.0%
- Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 45.1 years old
— Median age of females: 48.5 years old
- Total population: 150,319 people
9. Quay County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
- Median age: 43 years old
— Median age of males: 45.1 years old
— Median age of females: 40.8 years old
- Total population: 8,265 people
8. Taos County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%
- Median age: 48.9 years old
— Median age of males: 47.2 years old
— Median age of females: 51.1 years old
- Total population: 32,759 people
7. Grant County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%
- Median age: 46.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45 years old
— Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 27,391 people
6. Colfax County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
- Median age: 50.3 years old
— Median age of males: 47 years old
— Median age of females: 52.6 years old
- Total population: 12,106 people
5. Lincoln County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%
- Median age: 51.5 years old
— Median age of males: 50.6 years old
— Median age of females: 52.2 years old
- Total population: 19,640 people
4. Harding County
- Population aged 65 or older: 29.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 13.7%
- Median age: 43.5 years old
— Median age of males: 50.8 years old
— Median age of females: 33.8 years old
- Total population: 432 people
3. Mora County
- Population aged 65 or older: 31%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 13.1%
- Median age: 56.6 years old
— Median age of males: 55.9 years old
— Median age of females: 57.4 years old
- Total population: 4,500 people
2. Sierra County
- Population aged 65 or older: 36.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 15.7%
- Median age: 55.9 years old
— Median age of males: 55.3 years old
— Median age of females: 57.1 years old
- Total population: 10,988 people
1. Catron County
- Population aged 65 or older: 41.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 14.4%
- Median age: 59.4 years old
— Median age of males: 64.6 years old
— Median age of females: 57.7 years old
- Total population: 3,547 people
