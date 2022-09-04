NEW MEXICO ( Stacker ) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas.

By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

33. Lea County

Population aged 65 or older: 11.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 30.2%

Median age: 32 years old

— Median age of males: 31.3 years old

— Median age of females: 32.8 years old

32. McKinley County

Population aged 65 or older: 12.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%

Median age: 32.8 years old

— Median age of males: 31.1 years old

— Median age of females: 34.4 years old

31. Curry County

Population aged 65 or older: 12.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%

Median age: 31.7 years old

— Median age of males: 30 years old

— Median age of females: 33.3 years old

30. Roosevelt County

Population aged 65 or older: 14.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 24.0%

Median age: 30.3 years old

— Median age of males: 28.8 years old

— Median age of females: 32.2 years old

29. Eddy County

Population aged 65 or older: 14.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%

Median age: 35.4 years old

— Median age of males: 34.3 years old

— Median age of females: 36.1 years old

28. De Baca County

Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 42.7%

Median age: 22.2 years old

— Median age of males: 17.9 years old

— Median age of females: 28.9 years old

27. San Juan County

Population aged 65 or older: 14.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%

Median age: 36.1 years old

— Median age of males: 35 years old

— Median age of females: 36.9 years old

26. Doña Ana County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 24.6%

Median age: 33.3 years old

— Median age of males: 31.8 years old

— Median age of females: 34.7 years old

25. Chaves County

Population aged 65 or older: 15.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%

Median age: 36.1 years old

— Median age of males: 33.8 years old

— Median age of females: 37.6 years old

24. Bernalillo County

Population aged 65 or older: 16.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

Median age: 38 years old

— Median age of males: 36.6 years old

— Median age of females: 39.4 years old

23. Cibola County

Population aged 65 or older: 16.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%

Median age: 37.5 years old

— Median age of males: 36.1 years old

— Median age of females: 38.7 years old

22. Otero County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

Median age: 36.2 years old

— Median age of males: 34.1 years old

— Median age of females: 38.7 years old

21. Los Alamos County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

Median age: 41.8 years old

— Median age of males: 40.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.7 years old

20. Valencia County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%

Median age: 38.7 years old

— Median age of males: 37.7 years old

— Median age of females: 40.2 years old

19. Sandoval County

Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%

Median age: 40.3 years old

— Median age of males: 39 years old

— Median age of females: 41.4 years old

18. Rio Arriba County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

Median age: 41.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.1 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

17. Socorro County

Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

Median age: 39.9 years old

— Median age of males: 37.9 years old

— Median age of females: 41 years old

16. Luna County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 26.3%

Median age: 37.2 years old

— Median age of males: 35.5 years old

— Median age of females: 38.1 years old

15. Torrance County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

Median age: 42.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.3 years old

— Median age of females: 44.1 years old

14. Guadalupe County

Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.5%

Median age: 43.7 years old

— Median age of males: 39.8 years old

— Median age of females: 53.4 years old

13. Union County

Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%

Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

Median age: 38.9 years old

— Median age of males: 39.4 years old

— Median age of females: 37.5 years old

12. San Miguel County

Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%

Median age: 44.6 years old

— Median age of males: 43.5 years old

— Median age of females: 45.1 years old

11. Hidalgo County

Population aged 65 or older: 21.9%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

Median age: 43.2 years old

— Median age of males: 39.5 years old

— Median age of females: 48.8 years old

10. Santa Fe County

Population aged 65 or older: 24.3%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.0%

Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 45.1 years old

— Median age of females: 48.5 years old

9. Quay County

Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%

Median age: 43 years old

— Median age of males: 45.1 years old

— Median age of females: 40.8 years old

8. Taos County

Population aged 65 or older: 26.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%

Median age: 48.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.2 years old

— Median age of females: 51.1 years old

7. Grant County

Population aged 65 or older: 27.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

Median age: 46.5 years old

— Median age of males: 45 years old

— Median age of females: 47.4 years old

6. Colfax County

Population aged 65 or older: 27.7%

Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

Median age: 50.3 years old

— Median age of males: 47 years old

— Median age of females: 52.6 years old

5. Lincoln County

Population aged 65 or older: 28.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%

Median age: 51.5 years old

— Median age of males: 50.6 years old

— Median age of females: 52.2 years old

4. Harding County

Population aged 65 or older: 29.2%

Population aged 18 and younger: 13.7%

Median age: 43.5 years old

— Median age of males: 50.8 years old

— Median age of females: 33.8 years old

3. Mora County

Population aged 65 or older: 31%

Population aged 18 and younger: 13.1%

Median age: 56.6 years old

— Median age of males: 55.9 years old

— Median age of females: 57.4 years old

2. Sierra County

Population aged 65 or older: 36.4%

Population aged 18 and younger: 15.7%

Median age: 55.9 years old

— Median age of males: 55.3 years old

— Median age of females: 57.1 years old

1. Catron County

Population aged 65 or older: 41.6%

Population aged 18 and younger: 14.4%

Median age: 59.4 years old

— Median age of males: 64.6 years old

— Median age of females: 57.7 years old

