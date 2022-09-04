Read full article on original website
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
tcbmag.com
Shaping Black Change Agenda
The nonprofit African American Leadership Forum, or AALF, was formed in Minnesota in 2006. Today it has more than 7,000 network members who support its vision to be a hub that aligns, accelerates, and amplifies Black-centered solutions to persistent social problems. Members are asked to join with a donation and...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
tcbmag.com
Kate Downing Khaled
Twin Cities Business · Imagine Deliver Founder/CEO Kate Downing Khaled. “We are trying to build a really amazing company founded on principles of equity that makes money…and that delivers a new future for what work can look like.”. Kate Downing Khaled is the founder and CEO of Imagine...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
tcbmag.com
Resist the Minnesota Instinct: Give Feedback
It’s a common refrain in personal development—one I’ve used myself working with organizations as they build a culture where employee development centers on open and honest communication between employees and their leaders. These organizations understand the link between strong performance management and achieving business results. When employees know where they stand and what they need to do to reach their professional goals, organizations excel.
WATCH: Moment Of Minnesota State Fair Shooting On Camera
A shooting took place at the Minnesota State Fair over the weekend. Video footage of the shooting was caught on a livestream of the Fair. The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday August, 25th, 2022 with some big numbers. There were 121,478 people went to opening day of the fair, According to their numbers. That's almost double the numbers that they had last year for the opening day. By the way, the opening attendance record is about 133,000 people.
Northern lights puts on a show in Minnesota over holiday weekend
The northern lights put on a show over the pristine holiday weekend, even as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out this incredible time lapse taken in Minnesota on Saturday night. Here's another from just west of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The view from the Boundary Waters...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
tcbmag.com
Affinity Plus Credit Union Ramps Up Small Business Lending
A new agreement will enable St. Paul-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union to provide small business loans across the country. On Wednesday, Affinity said it will team up with Denver-based online lending platform Funding Circle to provide credit to small businesses anywhere in the United States. As part of their agreement, Affinity will purchase loans originated through Funding Circle.
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
More details released on crash that killed former Gophers track star
A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Bloomington that left a former University of Minnesota track and field standout dead. Eric Walker, 25, died on Saturday, a week after the Aug. 27 crash on Old Shakopee Road at the exit ramp from Hwy. 77. A...
Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
Wildfire smoke in Minnesota | Showers and storms coming
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the details on the hazy skies in Minnesota, which is the result of winds blowing wildfire smoke in from the West Coast. And this is something Minnesotans could be dealing with for quite some time as the fire season is ramping up. Meanwhile, warmer and humid...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies in crash in central Minnesota Monday
(Meeker County, MN)-- The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place Monday evening in Kingston Township in Meeker County. Officials say a car was traveling south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.
