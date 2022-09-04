Read full article on original website
Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a...
Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
Major Barry County highway closure caused by disabled trailer extends to second day
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
Driver who flew over US-131 overpass in January formally charged
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne while going over an overpass along US-131 and then crashing on the other side of that overpass has been formally charged. Cockerham was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with any...
Deputies make multiple OWI arrests over the holiday weekend.
Deputies make multiple OWI arrests over the holiday weekend. 1 driver attempts to flee, but crashes and suffers injuries. Oceana County Sheriff Mast said his deputies made several operating while intoxicated arrests over the Labor Day weekend. One weekend traffic stop turned into a police chase that resulted in injuries...
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Woman, 81, fires handgun at masked man who broke into her home.
GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old woman fired a round at a masked man armed with a weapon — possibly a crowbar — who broke into her and her 84-year-old husband’s home in the middle of the night Wednesday, Sept. 7, but the suspect fled after stealing the couple’s car.
Grand Rapids Police need your help tracking down robbery suspect who shoved Family Dollar worker during heist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect in what they describe as a "strong-armed" robbery at a Family Dollar on the west side of the city. A suspect reportedly pushed an employee down and stole money from a safe at the dollar...
Suspect identified in 1988 death of Norton Shores woman
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) held a news conference Tuesday on an update to a 33-year-old cold case out of Norton Shores. Investigators named Henry Frederick Wise as Stacey Chahorski's suspected killer. Watch the news conference here:. We're...
Burger King brawl: ‘He body slammed me’ vs. ‘Not the aggressor’
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them.
Marilyn Montgomery
Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
Get rid of your old tires at collection event coming to Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Got old tires that you don’t know what to do with? An upcoming tire collection day may be just what you need. The Muskegon Conservation District is hosting a tire collection day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Passenger, semi and agricultural tires – as long...
'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught
WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teen is in the emergency room after a man assaulted her at a fast-food restaurant where she worked. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m., September 4, on Sunday afternoon. Michaelia Pinela's 17-year-old daughter sustained a...
Private Lake Macatawa beach home hits market for $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A move-in ready home with amazing views of Lake Macatawa in the highly sought after Chippewa Resort neighborhood recently hit the market. The home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township, was designed with entertaining in mind. There are indoor and outdoor living spaces.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Nellie Brouwer
Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
Van Buren County farmers out hundreds of dollars after rows of crops get mowed down
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County farmers woke up to find rows of crops mowed down, costing them hundreds of dollars, they said. It’s a battle over 12 feet of land. A 1951 state law allows road commissions to mow 12 feet from the edge of...
Robin L. Schwartz
Robin L. Schwartz, 64, passed away on September 3, 2022, at her home in Holland, Michigan. She was born on March 24, 1958, in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Judy Stutz. Robin graduated from Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana, Class of 1976. She married her high school...
