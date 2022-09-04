ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunica, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle

BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Deputies make multiple OWI arrests over the holiday weekend.

Deputies make multiple OWI arrests over the holiday weekend. 1 driver attempts to flee, but crashes and suffers injuries. Oceana County Sheriff Mast said his deputies made several operating while intoxicated arrests over the Labor Day weekend. One weekend traffic stop turned into a police chase that resulted in injuries...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Woman, 81, fires handgun at masked man who broke into her home.

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old woman fired a round at a masked man armed with a weapon — possibly a crowbar — who broke into her and her 84-year-old husband’s home in the middle of the night Wednesday, Sept. 7, but the suspect fled after stealing the couple’s car.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect identified in 1988 death of Norton Shores woman

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) held a news conference Tuesday on an update to a 33-year-old cold case out of Norton Shores. Investigators named Henry Frederick Wise as Stacey Chahorski's suspected killer. Watch the news conference here:. We're...
NORTON SHORES, MI
927thevan.com

Marilyn Montgomery

Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
927thevan.com

Nellie Brouwer

Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Robin L. Schwartz

Robin L. Schwartz, 64, passed away on September 3, 2022, at her home in Holland, Michigan. She was born on March 24, 1958, in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Judy Stutz. Robin graduated from Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana, Class of 1976. She married her high school...
HOLLAND, MI

