Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.

