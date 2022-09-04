Read full article on original website
Shaping Black Change Agenda
The nonprofit African American Leadership Forum, or AALF, was formed in Minnesota in 2006. Today it has more than 7,000 network members who support its vision to be a hub that aligns, accelerates, and amplifies Black-centered solutions to persistent social problems. Members are asked to join with a donation and...
Kate Downing Khaled
Twin Cities Business · Imagine Deliver Founder/CEO Kate Downing Khaled. “We are trying to build a really amazing company founded on principles of equity that makes money…and that delivers a new future for what work can look like.”. Kate Downing Khaled is the founder and CEO of Imagine...
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
Resist the Minnesota Instinct: Give Feedback
It’s a common refrain in personal development—one I’ve used myself working with organizations as they build a culture where employee development centers on open and honest communication between employees and their leaders. These organizations understand the link between strong performance management and achieving business results. When employees know where they stand and what they need to do to reach their professional goals, organizations excel.
Affinity Plus Credit Union Ramps Up Small Business Lending
A new agreement will enable St. Paul-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union to provide small business loans across the country. On Wednesday, Affinity said it will team up with Denver-based online lending platform Funding Circle to provide credit to small businesses anywhere in the United States. As part of their agreement, Affinity will purchase loans originated through Funding Circle.
Office Envy: Creative Retreat
After getting their kids out the door each morning, husband and wife Kar-Keat Chong and Yen Chee leave their Golden Valley home for the short commute to their shared Northeast studio. Chong is an architect and watercolor artist; Chee is a jewelry designer. For these independent creatives, the office isn’t about getting away from each other; instead it’s about establishing separation between home and work.
