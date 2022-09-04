Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Voices from the past: Lebanon oral history underway
People new to Lebanon will never see the outlines of the massive timber mills hulking beyond the highway. But a volunteer equipped with a microphone and hand-sized audio recorder hopes — one interview at a time — to fill those gaps with a recorded history. Some photos survive...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon and Linn logs, Aug. 18-Sept. 1, 2022
6:41 a.m. – David Beasley was cited for a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. 6:50 a.m. – Caller reported two people entered his truck but were scared off by a motion sensor, B St. 8:02 a.m. – Report taken for theft of generator, electric grease...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Around Town in Lebanon
After 5 Connection invites local women to a dinner and special program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Ma’s Restaurant, 2416 S. Santiam Hwy., Lebanon. Maryann Ewing, a local interior decorator who specializes in specially crafted, custom interiors, will present tips and guidelines for creating the perfect ergonomic workspace, whether at home or at your office.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs and circuit court updates, Aug. 28-Sept.4, 2022
Paul Allen Conklin, 32, was charged Aug. 21 with first-degree forgery and two counts of identity theft. He has five other pending cases related to forgery, identity theft, computer crime, menacing, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and failure to report as a sex offender. Kevin Austin Corrington, 23,...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
opb.org
Lack of funding, theft and vandalism doom Salem’s bike share nonprofit
When the Salem bike share program launched in 2019, it was a labor of love. Most bike share programs, like ones in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco are run through municipal transportation departments. But Ride Salem started small and scrappy, with enough funding from various sponsorships to put a few dozen bikes in motion. Co-founder Evan Osborne says the nonprofit had a few down months during the early pandemic but recovered and relaunched. But now, with all of its bikes out of commission due to vandalism and theft and with no significant municipal help, the Ride Salem board recently voted last week to disband. Osborne joins us to share what he learned through starting the Ride Salem bike share program and his hopes for the future of similar micro-mobility programs as part of public transit systems.
kezi.com
Fire victims share what's next as Patterson House scorched
EUGENE, Ore.-- Dozens of former residents of the burned-out Patterson House in Eugene are on the rebound. According to firefighters, the fire started in a neighboring abandoned building at about 4 a.m. on September 5. The fire quickly spread to the Patterson House. Abigayle Mitchell lived on the first floor...
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
hh-today.com
Update on Waverly Lake, and more …
Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
kezi.com
Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car
EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
hh-today.com
Old and new on Albany’s east side
On bike rides through Albany’s east end, I often pass the “Keyhole House” at the corner of First Avenue and Denver Street. This summer I could not help but notice that a house was being built next door. For many years, brothers Jerry and George Andrus lived...
oregontoday.net
Missing Florence Woman & Child, Sept. 7
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34 year old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Rd on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 ½ year old daughter Skye Williams and has not been seen or heard from since. Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.
lebanonlocalnews.com
County OKs participation in Secure Rural Schools
Linn County will again participate in the National Forest and O & C Land Secure Rural Schools program, Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. In May, federal government officials announced Linn County will receive about $3.3 million in 2022. The Secure Rural Schools...
kezi.com
Search for missing woman and daughter after disappearance from Florence area
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound, and then I started hearing more explosions, and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department," said Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House.
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Remi
EUGENE, Ore. -- Remi is a bouncy pup with a propensity for prancing and a whole lot of energy for anyone willing to give her a home!. Remi is a 6-year-old medium-sized dog with a playful demeanor and a long black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they love how goofy Remi is, and say she loves the outdoors. Remi especially loves the water, and often jumps in Greenhill’s pool for a little swim. She also loves to play fetch, and will bring back the toy every single time and wait patiently for you to throw it again.
philomathnews.com
The smells, the tastes, the fun all return to the rodeo grounds on Sept. 11
A record number of teams will get up at the crack of dawn on Sunday, make their way down to the rodeo grounds and attempt to win over a panel of judges as well as the public with their recipes at the Public Safety Chili Cook-Off. Twenty-two groups will participate...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County residents: Expect power outages this weekend
Pacific Power and Consumers Power customers in Linn County may experience power outages this weekend due to hot weather and possible high winds. Weather conditions may result in an extreme risk of fire danger beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Pacific Power and CPI may take a preventative measure and execute a power shutoff in high-risk areas if they deem it necessary. This could help mitigate wildfires in the area.
