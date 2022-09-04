ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
ELECTIONS
North Platte Telegraph

Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans that was released nine weeks before the election and designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Clearwater, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: ten, eleven; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-six) (two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 2, Day: 27, Year: 29. (Month: two; Day: twenty-seven; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy