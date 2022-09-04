Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
North Platte Telegraph
Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans that was released nine weeks before the election and designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes.
North Platte Telegraph
20 weird and wonderful Nebraska high school mascots
We've rounded up some of our favorite Nebraska high school mascots. Have one to share? Upload it at our photo sharing link.
North Platte Telegraph
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: ten, eleven; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-six) (two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 2, Day: 27, Year: 29. (Month: two; Day: twenty-seven; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
Comments / 0