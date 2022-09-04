J.H. Rose swept D.H. Conley for the first time in eight years, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 on its home court Thursday night in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference volleyball match. The Rampants are hoping history repeats itself this fall, as it swept Conley in both meetings in 2014 on its way to winning the 3A state title later that season. Conley had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO