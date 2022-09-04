ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Simple assault charge after man allegedly threatens juveniles with BB gun

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm. Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery

JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Seven charges bound over for woman accused of driving vehicle into Little League headquarters

Williamsport, Pa. — Seven of eight charges were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing for a woman accused of attempted murder after she intentionally crashed a vehicle into the Little League Museum in South Williamsport in July. Theresa Salazar, 57, of Williamsport appeared in court Tuesday morning in front of Judge Gary Whiteman at the Lycoming County Courthouse. According to Whiteman, witness testimony provided during Tuesday’s hearing did...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threatening to kill woman while driving

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman while he was in the car with her driving recklessly, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 3, around 3:15 p.m., Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was driving with a woman on West Market Street […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Allegedly intoxicated man charged with child endangerment after crashing vehicle with young child

Allenwood, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man faces felony child endangerment charges after he allegedly drove drunk with a young child in the vehicle and crashed on the evening of July 22. Cpl. Joshua Herman of state police at Milton says Michael S. Lyon, 52, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, and rear ended a vehicle. Neither...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Driver in Little League Museum crash faces attempted homicide charge

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials. According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County man accused of strangling woman, fleeing in her vehicle

New Berlin, Pa. — A Union County man accused of strangling a woman is now in prison, facing felony charges for the alleged assault. Donald E. Boyer, 56, of New Berlin, got into an argument on Aug. 11 with a woman who confronted him about his suspected cheating, police say. As the accuser got into her car to leave the home, Boyer reportedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to Trooper Kyle Drick of Milton State Police. Boyer placed his legs around...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Investigators asking for help to identify bank robbery suspect

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Investigators with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department said at approximately 2:53 p.m. this afternoon a white male with dark colored hair entered a Jersey Shore State Bank and demanded money. The suspect entered the building near the 100 block of Main Street in Jersey Shore and handed a note to the teller, according to investigators. He allegedly said, “remember your training” before the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect, who police said was wearing a yellow raincoat, beige colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask, stuffed the money into his pockets and departed from the bank. Anybody with information about the person pictured is being asked to contact Detective Justin Segura at Jsegura.tvrpd@gmail.com or call the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department at 570-398-2146.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Assaults Woman to Steal Cash

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he assaulted a woman to steal cash last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Shawn Bonawitz, 35, of Pine Grove took $140 in cash from a female by force on the front porch of a home on Trumbo Road in Pine Grove Township.
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate who had been incarcerated since Friday at Lycoming County Prison was found dead in his cell several days later, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office. Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 5, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Kendall was committed to the prison on Sept. 2 on drug-related charges. The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was completed today by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. Results are pending toxicology results and further testing, Kiessling said. Pennsylvania state police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's office is handling the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County contractor allegedly rips off couple for $3,000

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
HARRISBURG, PA

