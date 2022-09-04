Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This FallMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLewisburg, PA
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage MotorcyclesTravel MavenBloomsburg, PA
Related
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
Simple assault charge after man allegedly threatens juveniles with BB gun
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm. Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he...
therecord-online.com
More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
local21news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
Seven charges bound over for woman accused of driving vehicle into Little League headquarters
Williamsport, Pa. — Seven of eight charges were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing for a woman accused of attempted murder after she intentionally crashed a vehicle into the Little League Museum in South Williamsport in July. Theresa Salazar, 57, of Williamsport appeared in court Tuesday morning in front of Judge Gary Whiteman at the Lycoming County Courthouse. According to Whiteman, witness testimony provided during Tuesday’s hearing did...
Man accused of threatening to kill woman while driving
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman while he was in the car with her driving recklessly, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 3, around 3:15 p.m., Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was driving with a woman on West Market Street […]
Allegedly intoxicated man charged with child endangerment after crashing vehicle with young child
Allenwood, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man faces felony child endangerment charges after he allegedly drove drunk with a young child in the vehicle and crashed on the evening of July 22. Cpl. Joshua Herman of state police at Milton says Michael S. Lyon, 52, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, and rear ended a vehicle. Neither...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver in Little League Museum crash faces attempted homicide charge
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials. According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League […]
Union County man accused of strangling woman, fleeing in her vehicle
New Berlin, Pa. — A Union County man accused of strangling a woman is now in prison, facing felony charges for the alleged assault. Donald E. Boyer, 56, of New Berlin, got into an argument on Aug. 11 with a woman who confronted him about his suspected cheating, police say. As the accuser got into her car to leave the home, Boyer reportedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to Trooper Kyle Drick of Milton State Police. Boyer placed his legs around...
WNEP-TV 16
Captured: The man who robbed a bank in Lycoming County is locked up
Officers say Jones confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. It took only 28 hours for investigators to track Robert Jones to his home.
Investigators asking for help to identify bank robbery suspect
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Investigators with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department said at approximately 2:53 p.m. this afternoon a white male with dark colored hair entered a Jersey Shore State Bank and demanded money. The suspect entered the building near the 100 block of Main Street in Jersey Shore and handed a note to the teller, according to investigators. He allegedly said, “remember your training” before the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect, who police said was wearing a yellow raincoat, beige colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask, stuffed the money into his pockets and departed from the bank. Anybody with information about the person pictured is being asked to contact Detective Justin Segura at Jsegura.tvrpd@gmail.com or call the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department at 570-398-2146.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Nearly 100 citations issued at loud party in Hazle Township
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton issued 99 citations, towed 24 vehicles and charged one person with drunken driving when they buste
skooknews.com
Pine Grove Man Assaults Woman to Steal Cash
A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he assaulted a woman to steal cash last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Shawn Bonawitz, 35, of Pine Grove took $140 in cash from a female by force on the front porch of a home on Trumbo Road in Pine Grove Township.
Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate who had been incarcerated since Friday at Lycoming County Prison was found dead in his cell several days later, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office. Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 5, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Kendall was committed to the prison on Sept. 2 on drug-related charges. The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was completed today by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. Results are pending toxicology results and further testing, Kiessling said. Pennsylvania state police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's office is handling the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
Union County contractor allegedly rips off couple for $3,000
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...
Shooter won’t be charged after injuring man trying to rob him: Harrisburg police
A man was shot in Harrisburg over the weekend while he was trying to rob someone, police said. Police said the attempted robbery and shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at 14th and Kittatinny Street. The robbery victim shot the man who tried to rob him with a firearm he...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
Comments / 0