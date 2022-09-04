ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coraopolis, PA

Local teenager killed in ATV crash in Coraopolis

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A local teenager is dead after an ATV accident in Coraopolis.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Shane Wardropper, from Moon Township, was killed after his ATV hit a fixed object on train tracks in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street.

The accident happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. Wardropper was pronounced dead at the hospital around an hour later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh

