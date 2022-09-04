ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
vabeach.com

2022 Guide of Must-See Places Around Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Many people flock to Virginia beach every year, and if you feel like you need a vacation, Virginia Beach is one of the best places you can go. Many people who come to Virginia Beach only come to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Tangled#Business Industry#Linus Business#Concord Solutions
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
COROLLA, NC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Cool east. Hot west. Tracking 2 hurricanes.

We will finally get some cooling in the east, but the western U.S. is still baking. Parts of the central U.S. are too. Let’s talk about it…. Yesterday we ended up hitting 90 degrees in Norfolk. It was hot and humid. The average high for this time of year is 84 degrees. There were a few heavy showers over the Southside and northeast North Carolina during the afternoon.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy