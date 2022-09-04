Read full article on original website
New plans unveiled for facility that will combat homelessness in Virginia Beach
Those experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach will soon have another resource to help them get on the right track with a new facility from JCOC.
Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
2022 Guide of Must-See Places Around Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Many people flock to Virginia beach every year, and if you feel like you need a vacation, Virginia Beach is one of the best places you can go. Many people who come to Virginia Beach only come to...
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
After dog bit person in Newport News, health officials search for medium brown pit bull
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News health district managers are trying to find a dog that bit someone on Friday. Tes La Dieu, a spokesperson for the Peninsula Health District (PHD), said the dark brown, medium-sized dog was last seen at Riverview Farm Park on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m.
WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
Tractor-trailer carrying cinder blocks overturns on US-258 in Isle of Wight
A tractor-trailer carrying cinder blocks overturned and closed roadways in Isle of Wight Tuesday afternoon.
Cafeterias in Virginia Beach to expand 'scratch kitchens' to more schools
School lunches can get a bad rap. Cafeteria workers across Virginia Beach are trying to change that.
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Virginia Beach will start school before Labor Day next year for the first time
VBCPS has already posted its calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, which shows the first day of school as Monday, August 28, 2023 -- one week before the Labor Day holiday.
Woman pulled from Stumpy Lake in VB accused of stealing golf cart, property damage
A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach.
Blog: Cool east. Hot west. Tracking 2 hurricanes.
We will finally get some cooling in the east, but the western U.S. is still baking. Parts of the central U.S. are too. Let’s talk about it…. Yesterday we ended up hitting 90 degrees in Norfolk. It was hot and humid. The average high for this time of year is 84 degrees. There were a few heavy showers over the Southside and northeast North Carolina during the afternoon.
Hampton Roads school districts look to fill vacancies
School districts look to fill vacancies.
