ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Everyone's talking about "quiet quitting." Here's what it means — and how the term got its start.

By Matt Turner,Jordan Parker Erb,Aki Ito
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly. Hope you're enjoying the long weekend — we have a fascinating collection of reads for you today, whether you're relaxing close to home … or navigating what's being called a "flightmare" at the airports .

On the agenda today:

But first: The term " quiet quitting " is everywhere nowadays. But if you're curious about the origins of this trend, look no further — our senior correspondent Aki Ito first called attention to the phenomenon a few months ago. Aki's here to give us the backstory.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here .  Download Insider's app here .

The origins of 'quiet quitting'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6iIO_0hhlcatA00

Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Over the past 2 1/2 years, jobs have undergone all kinds of massive changes. But none of them have been as fascinating to me as our changing relationship to work itself, Insider's senior correspondent Aki Ito writes .

It's been clear to me for a while that the pandemic largely killed off hustle culture . But what was going to take its place?

In March, I took a stab at answering that question by writing about the people who had figured out a new way forward. They were mounting a secret resistance — not by quitting their jobs altogether but by quietly dialing it back at work. They wanted to save some time and energy for the things that mattered to them most: their family, their friends, their hobbies.

Unbeknownst to me, my story took off on TikTok — and in the ensuing months, the idea took on a life of its own with the moniker "quiet quitting." After the Los Angeles Times' Matt Pearce's sleuthing , I realized my story had kick-started the whole meme.

People assume "quiet quitting" is a Gen Z fad , but it's much bigger than that — it's the beginning of a wholesale change in the role of work in American life. A new culture is taking shape, and whatever we end up calling it, I'll be writing about it.

Dig into this trend:

Inside Dan Schneider's "disgusting" Nickelodeon empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjtcy_0hhlcatA00

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Insider

Dan Schneider was a hit-show machine for Nickelodeon, with his brand of kid-friendly slapstick comedy shaping popular series like "Zoey 101," "iCarly," and "Victorious."

But in conversations with writers, actors, and crew members who worked with Schneider, some said that they were disturbed by sexualized scenes in Schneider's scripts and that Schneider created an uncomfortable, bizarre environment that he ruled over like a fiefdom.

Everything else insiders said about working with Schneider.

Unlocking the HR code words for job candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5RnT_0hhlcatA00

MangoStar_Studio/Getty Images

Using a well-timed pause or a loaded word, human-resources professionals are able to warn one another about job candidates who look good on paper but are disasters in the workplace.

The signs, often undetectable by job seekers, can be the difference between getting hired and getting ghosted — and can throw unfair obstacles at workers who might not be favored for reasons beyond work, like race or gender.

Professionals explain how the HR Morse code works.

Plus, check out:

The worst is yet to come

Things have been looking up for the US economy. The latest inflation reports show signs of cooling, and measures of growth — from the jobs report to retail sales — have been holding up.

But this good news doesn't mean the US economy is out of the woods yet. From inflation to consumer spending, there are clear signs the economy is still in real danger of being pushed into a recession.

Why we're still at risk of a recession.

Shopify is monitoring employees' Slack conversations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxeR7_0hhlcatA00

Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Since embracing remote work, Shopify has been trying to strike a balance between building a transparent, genial culture and keeping employees focused while online. So far, workers say, it's not going well.

Employees told Insider the company had begun monitoring Slack channels, even instating volunteer employees — known as "channel champions" — who are tasked with keeping channels focused on their stated purpose and shutting down conversations that become contentious.

A look at Shopify's Slack surveillance.

This week's quote:

"The idea of going to an office for 10 to 12 hours a day to try to help one company get some money from another company over a dispute — it felt not very fulfilling."

More of this week's top reads:

Plus: Keep updated with the latest business news throughout your weekdays by checking out The Refresh from Insider , a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here tomorrow .

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Jordan Parker Erb and Lisa Ryan. Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Dan Schneider
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Insider Weekly#Figur
CNBC

More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says

With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Inside Cyberport, Hong Kong's government-run Silicon Valley equivalent that cost $1.68 billion to build and that top crypto players are moving into

Cyberport is an office park with residences and a shopping center in Hong Kong. It opened in 2004 as a way for the region's fledgling internet companies to blossom. Web3 move-to-earn company STEPN said this week that it's opening an office in Cyberport. About 7,000 miles southwest of Silicon Valley,...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy