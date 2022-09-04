ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Teacher Eliza Fletcher’s Alleged Kidnapper Left His Sandals Behind

By Tracy Connor, Corbin Bolies
 4 days ago
Memphis Police/Sheby County Jail

A 38-year-old man who spent much of his life in prison was charged with kidnapping teacher Eliza Fletcher —after his sandals, with his DNA, were found at the scene of the violent abduction, Memphis Police said.

Fletcher, 34, a married mom of two boys whose grandfather was a wealthy philanthropist and business magnate, was still missing as suspect Cleotha “Pookie” Abston was held in jail ahead of a Tuesday arraignment.

A police affidavit laid out how investigators identified Abston as a suspect in Friday’s kidnapping, which was caught on surveillance video—and a pair of Champion slides played a major part.

According to the document, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, a passerby found Fletcher’s cellphone and the sandals on the street where the prekindergarten teacher was jogging when she was forced into a black GMC Terrain.

Forensic investigators matched DNA on the slides to Abston, 38, and then detectives found surveillance video that showed he was wearing the Champions a day before the kidnapping.

The owner of the cleaning service where Abston worked gave detectives his phone number, and police were able to use pings to place the phone at the kidnapping scene, the affidavit says.

When police showed up to arrest Abston, the GMC Terrain with a tell-tale broken taillight was parked at the home. He tried to flee but was taken into custody.

Investigators learned that Abston had been seen at his brother Mario’s home after the abduction, and police say that Mario told them he saw Cleotha cleaning the inside of the Terrain, washing his clothes, and “acting very strange.”

Cleotha Abston “declined to provide investigators with the location of the victim,” the affidavit says.

While it appears Mario Abston was helpful to police, he was also arrested, though not in connection with the abduction. Instead, he was charged with possession of fentanyl and heroin and with having a gun as a felon.

It appears that Cleotha Abston has a lengthy criminal history that began when he was a teenager.

According to the Memphis Flyer , in 2001, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping a local attorney and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. State prison records show he was released in 2020.

“Eliza Fletcher has not been located at this time. MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher,” Memphis cops said.

Fletcher graduated from the Hutchinson School in Memphis in 2006 and got a teaching degree from Belmont University. She has been married for eight years.

Her family has offered a $50,000 reward for her safe return. Fletcher’s late grandfather was co-owner Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that racks up $3 billion in sales a year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 26

heyred
3d ago

How in the heck did this guy know about where she ran at and what time unless he was told or casing the home. And where is she at. Something just doesn't sound right. I pray they find her safe!

Reply(4)
11
T Hawk, the real
3d ago

So very sad and the same suspects every time. Just released from jail and determined to return. Hope they find her okay although I fear they will not.

Reply
8
Gale Gfamolari
3d ago

If he is washing his clothes then I don’t think she is still alive and safe he wants to get rid of the dna

Reply
14
 

TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction

Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother’s Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother’s apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher’s body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.Read it at WREG-TV
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Man arrested over kidnapping of heiress Eliza Fletcher served 20 years for shockingly similar abduction of lawyer

THE man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher was previously imprisoned for a similar attack, The US Sun can reveal. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering after the millionaire heiress was abducted while out on a run, Memphis police said on Sunday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Eliza Fletcher abduction: Suspect faces new charges; heavy police presence seen near creek as search continues

Days after the abduction of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a heavy police presence was spotted Monday afternoon near a creek approximately six miles from where she was last seen. Fox News observed around 14 police cars coming out of an area leading to the Nonconnah Creek. Police would not confirm if the heavy police presence was related to the Fletcher investigation but said they are continuing to search at "various locations."
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I’m not living.’ Frayser man searching for husband’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for three things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019. The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation. Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
