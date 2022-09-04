ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Was Singing In Bars at 8 Years Old to Help Pay Bills

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

Country music icon Shania Twain has been a force in the music industry since the mid-’90s. As one of the biggest acts in country music, Twain was able to successfully cross over to the pop charts as well, with hit songs like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “You’re Still the One.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuwUX_0hhlc32Y00
Shania Twain | Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Twain, a fashion icon and beloved celebrity , remains a relevant part of the music business to this day, with many critics claiming that Twain is one of the most successful artists of all time. While Twain is a big star now, she had to work hard to overcome a childhood that the artist herself notes was extremely traumatic.

Shania Twain had a difficult childhood

Born in Canada in 1965, Twain was raised by her mother, Sharon Edwards, and her stepfather, Jerry Twain. Her biological father was not in her life, so Jerry Twain became the only father that young Shania Twain would ever know. In 2018, Twain opened up to The Guardian about her childhood, which she noted was full of depression, fear, and even violence. “I was worried about my father killing my mother,” Twain said.

“I thought they’d kill each other. My mom was quite violent, too. Many nights I went to bed thinking: ‘Don’t go to sleep, don’t go to sleep, wait till they are sleeping.’ And I would wake up and make sure everybody was breathing.”

Twain noted that she experienced abuse at the hands of her father, saying that she wanted to “escape” by turning to songwriting. “It’s therapeutic. A lot of kids play with dolls, and I played with words and sounds,” Twain said.

The young girl, who showed a natural talent for entertaining others, began singing in local bars as early as eight-years-old in order to earn money to help support the family. In 1983, Twain moved to Nashville to pursue a career in the music industry.

Shania Twain experienced tragedy after starting her music career

It wasn’t long after Twain moved to Nashville that tragedy struck yet again . In 1987, just as Twain was poised to experience her first big breakthrough, she was informed that her mother and her stepfather had been killed in a car crash.

According to The Guardian, Twain immediately put her music career on the back burner, moving back home to take care of her younger siblings. With Twain supporting her family by singing at a local resort, she started thinking through the trauma of her childhood.

“I started peeling back the layers of pain I was in, and all the other griefs and disappointments and challenges came to the surface. And I thought: ‘I’ve been through worse, and it’s time to put it all into perspective,'” Twain noted.

What did Shania Twain say about overcoming trauma?

Twain eventually found success as a country music star, breaking into the industry in the early ’90s after taking six years off in the wake of her parents’ deaths. “When my parents died, I experienced a much deeper grief than even the betrayal. I was just out of myself,” Twain told The Guardian, speaking of her split from her longtime partner, Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

“When you add shock to grief, it does crazy things to your mind. And that really helped me through – this was not nearly as bad as my parents dying. I survived that and I don’t want to give this so much credit.”

These days, Twain stands firm in her convictions and doesn’t mind speaking openly about her difficult past . After a battle with several health conditions, a painful divorce, and career highs and lows, Twain says that she is “comfortable” in her skin and notes that “whatever scars I have, I’ve earned.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

RELATED: Shania Twain Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ Was ‘Really Satisfying’ to Make, She Says

Related
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again

Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
WESTPORT, CT
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment
Country Music
Music
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
CELEBRITIES
