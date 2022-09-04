Music, food and fireworks draw crowds to Surgoinsville's Doc Lyons Day at Riverfront Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is one of many events planned for this weekend
A ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 is among the patriotic and community events scheduled this weekend in Johnson City. Along with the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, two other annual events will also be held on Saturday. The Umoja Festival kicks off with a unity parade that begins at the city’s Carver Recreation Center.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel to host second annual Fall Festival
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will host its second annual Fall Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a car show and fireworks next month. The festival will take place on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots kicks off Thursday night
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 21st Anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival returns this weekend and will bring live music and activities to Historic Downtown Bristol. THURSDAY — Kick-Off Concert WHO: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo WHERE: The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel. […]
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
middlesboronews.com
Old Jail doors open for tours
The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Johnson City Press
New Surgoinsville restaurant offers themed buffet, breakfast and gourmet coffee
SURGOINSVILLE — The Biscuit Barn officially opened on Wednesday and offers a themed buffet; a large menu including steak, pasta and burgers; and breakfast items and drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. The restaurant’s owner, Carla Nelson, said the business started as a food truck in 2020, but it had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough boutique holding ribbon-cutting ceremony next week
Scarlett & Company, a new boutique in downtown Jonesborough, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week to celebrate its opening. “We’re excited to host this ribbon cutting to celebrate our business. We love being located in Jonesborough and participating in Jonesborough events such as Pumpkin Fest and Downtown at Dusk,” Lindsay Stickley, owner of Scarlett & Company, said in a press release from the town.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
elizabethton.com
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
The International Storytelling Center hosts performer Geraldine Buckley
In early 2020, Geraldine Buckley found herself in the unexpected position of being locked down with the terrified staff at the hospital where she worked as a chaplain. She was just six months into her residency at a small community hospital when the facility went on COVID lockdown.
Johnson City Press
Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City
GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long medal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
Johnson City Press
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time “best burger” winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don’t let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn’t just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There’s even one called “The Lumberjack,” which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
blanknews.com
Preview Guide: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2022
Caption: Bristol Rhythm and Roots crowd favorites Folk Soul Revival played their much-anticipated final show in 2021. Local boys made good 49Winchester have become this year’s must-see set in a prime-time slot Saturday. Photo by Bill Foster. by Luke Brogden (with guest contributions from the Journalism I class from...
Johnson City Press
Police cruiser hits home
A Johnson City Police Department vehicle crashed into a mobile home on Monday night at 11:43 p.m., knocking it off its foundation. The JCPD confirmed that the vehicle hit the home when an officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute in Timber Ridge Trailer Park, exiting his car without putting it in park. The car locked after the officer exited, and he was unable to stop it before it hit the trailer.
Johnson City Press
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 7
Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
Comments / 1