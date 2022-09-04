Read full article on original website
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
Alabama and Texas will meet for the 10th overall time Saturday, but it will be the first time two of college football’s biggest brands have played since the 2010 national championship game. On Jan. 7, 2010, in Pasadena, Calif., the Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns, 37-21, to claim the...
AUSTIN – Quinn Ewers made his Texas Longhorns debut Saturday night against Louisiana-Monroe. Long a subject of fascination, some 95,000 fans were eager to watch the former No. 1 recruit in the country. They wanted to see his generational arm talent. They wanted to see how he’d handle the pressure. They wanted to see the hair.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
“Back like I never left”. With that on social media, top-100 La Grange cornerback Bravion Rogers was back on the A&M commitment list Tuesday afternoon. It’s a big victory for the Aggies, who added a commitment from Rogers in early April after the spring game. Rogers is ranked...
