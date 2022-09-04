Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO