Thursday, September 8, 2022 Weather
Record breaking heat is expected again today. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase tomorrow and into the weekend as cooler air moves in. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 91. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high...
Wednesday, September 7th Weather
Mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures continue. Skies could be hazy due to smoke blowing in from fires in the western states. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 91. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 87,...
Tuesday, September 6th Weather
A chance of isolated thunderstorms over the mountains remains in the forecast each afternoon and evening for the rest of the week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a mostly sunny high of 89. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of...
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Seeking Candidates for At-Large Director
Due to an announced November retirement on its Board of Directors, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is seeking candidates for an At-Large Director seat. The At-Large Director must reside in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake or Saguache County and must be a member of the cooperative. Additional candidate qualifications exist and will be provided to any member who is interested in the seat.
Highway 50 Fatality Claims 20-Year-Old Texas Man
A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 50 yesterday between Howard and Swissvale. Just after 6am yesterday, the Colorado State Patrol was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Mile Marker 236 in Fremont County. Upon arrival, first responders determined that the vehicle, originally westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver.
Salida Falls to La Veta in 3 Sets
Salida falls in their home opener to the La Veta Redhawks in 3 sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-19. Salida is in action next on Thursday at Buena Vista for the Chaffee County Showdown. That game will be on Eagle Country 104. Pregame is scheduled for 5:30 and First Serve scheduled for 6:00.
CCPH Updates Public on Chaffee Community Clinic and Related Activities
There have been several recent developments at Chaffee County Public Health to report on at this time:. – Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) now has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster and is scheduling appointments for upcoming clinics as well as a special all-day immunization clinic on Wednesday, September 14th in Salida at the Touber Building. Appointments can be made for regular clinic days and times by calling 719-539-4510 and for the special clinic by registering at https://chaffeecounty-Sep14.rsvpify.com. Reservations are required. The newly updated COVID-19 booster is for people 12 and older if Pfizer and 18 and older if Moderna. These latest versions of the booster provide protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
Chaffee County Community Foundation Opens Fall Grant Cycle
The Chaffee County Community Foundation is inviting all qualified nonprofit organizations in the region to apply for nearly $44,000 in funds available through its Fall Grant Cycle, which is open now through September 30th. These grants are being made possible through a partnership among Sangre de Cristo Electric, Blue Triton...
