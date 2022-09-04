There have been several recent developments at Chaffee County Public Health to report on at this time:. – Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) now has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster and is scheduling appointments for upcoming clinics as well as a special all-day immunization clinic on Wednesday, September 14th in Salida at the Touber Building. Appointments can be made for regular clinic days and times by calling 719-539-4510 and for the special clinic by registering at https://chaffeecounty-Sep14.rsvpify.com. Reservations are required. The newly updated COVID-19 booster is for people 12 and older if Pfizer and 18 and older if Moderna. These latest versions of the booster provide protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO