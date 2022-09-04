ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

It will get a bit warmer before a weekend cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. September is usually a wet month, but right now it is dry. Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 63°. Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 87°. Friday: A sunny and very warm day, although...
kshb.com

Great summer weather continues for four more days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The weather will continue to be summer-like for another few days. A fall cold front is showing up for Saturday night. Tonight: Great summer weather continues with mild conditions and light winds. Low: 64°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with light winds. Wind: E 5-10...
kshb.com

The KC Urban Homes Tour is back!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KC Urban Homes Tour is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." The KC Urban Homes Tour is back and ready to help you become a homeowner. You don't want to miss the seminars and bus tour! The mixer will also give potential homebuyers a chance to talk to lenders and realtors.
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
kshb.com

The 2022 KC Auto Show is back!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "KC Auto Show is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." The 2022 KC Auto Show is charged and ready to roll Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
100.9 The Eagle

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
KCTV 5

Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
100.9 The Eagle

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KMBC.com

One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
kshb.com

Keeping your cholesterol in check

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Optum is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. Lifestyle, family history and some health conditions can put you at risk for high cholesterol. Learn the differences between good and bad cholesterol and what you can do to keep your cholesterol in check.
