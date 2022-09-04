Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, picks and updated odds for Saturday
The Syracuse Football program made a statement in Week 1 by taking down Louisville 31-7, and we’ll be the first to admit we didn’t see that coming from the Orange. It was an impressive performance, and although we didn’t hit our best bet, the win was a huge plus for our Syracuse win total prediction. This week, they’ll travel to Storrs, Connecticut and our experts have a Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, so let’s dive into their analysis with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax earn ACC Player of the Week honors following Syracuse’s win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse football players have earned ACC honors following the program’s 31-7 victory against conference foe Louisville on Saturday. Sean Tucker was named running back of the week and Marlowe Wax was named linebacker of the week. Tucker rushed for 100 net yards and one...
Cole Swider podcast: “If Coach Boeheim said he needed me back, I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty to him’'
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
Derek McDonald must step up after Stefon Thompson’s injury. How does he fit in the picture?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Derek McDonald still isn’t really sure what happened when he picked off Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on Saturday. The Syracuse football linebacker remembers dropping inside two receivers going straight downfield. He remembers Cunningham looking at him. McDonald knew the Louisville offense likes to attack the middle of the field. He remembers watching the ball leave Cunningham’s hands and undercutting the throw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
NewsTimes
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse football at Connecticut: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Connecticut at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (TV: CBS Sports Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Rochester outlasts Syracuse in 15-8 slugfest on Wednesday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets dropped their sixth game in a row on Wednesday night, falling to the Rochester Red Wings, 15-8, at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester has now won the first two games in the series and 14 of the 20 prior games against the Mets so far this season.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football offense, not defense, the real culprit in Syracuse loss
Louisville football has taken some deserved heat for its defensive performance in recent years. However, in the season opener against Syracuse, it was the offense that was a major letdown. Looking back at a nightmare season opener for Louisville football will never be more painful than it is right now.
West Genesee girls soccer sharp against Bville after intense week of practice (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee girls soccer coach John McCloskey said after putting his team through an intense week of practice they looked sharp as they defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 Wednesday night. The Wildcats (2-1) opened their season with a 2-0 loss to East Syracuse Minoa last Thursday, but responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sorry, Syracuse! Each Southern Tier County’s Official College Football Team
Week one of the college football season got off with a bang with many exciting finishes including Florida State surviving LSU's big comeback when the kicker missed the extra point with no time on the clock. Syracuse fans were really rejoicing after a convincing 31-7 win over Louisville on Saturday,...
Section III field hockey rankings (Week 1): Previously unranked teams crack top 5
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Early goals, defensive stance lift Baldwinsville field hockey past Liverpool
Two early goals and a solid defensive effort were keys to Baldwinsville’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool in a SCAC Metro League contest on Wednesday. “It was a strong team effort and a battle on both sides of the ball,” B’ville coach Tessa Ordway said.
HS soccer roundup: West Genesee boys blank Corcoran, 8-0
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three different Wildcats scored two goals apiece in West Genesee’s 8-0 victory over Corcoran on Wednesday. The Wildcats (2-0-1) led 4-0 at the break and kept the Cougars (0-1) in check.
Baldwinsville alum mounts six-stroke comeback at St. Lawrence Invitational (CNY athletes in college)
There’s a difference between knowing how to improve on the golf course and having the ability to make those changes. Ryan Fecco, a 2018 Baldwinsville graduate now in his fifth year with SUNY Oswego’s men’s golf team, had the gameplan and the skill to complete a podium-worthy comeback last weekend at the St. Lawrence Invitational.
Fabius-Pompey senior’s 1st-half hat trick ignites boys soccer team’s dominant win (40 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
ithaca.com
“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”
In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0