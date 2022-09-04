Read full article on original website
Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
🎙 Voters to decide Ellis USD 388 bond issue Thursday
ELLIS — On Thursday, voters will head to the polls to decide on a $4.55 million bond issue that would be used for improvements at the Ellis Jr./Senior High School and Washington Elementary. The vote will mark the third bond attempt since successfully passing a $1.9 million bond in...
WIBW
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and a Great Bend man was arrested after a fight in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
