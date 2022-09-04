Read full article on original website
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Family upset as KBI announces DNA in Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say they have new DNA evidence in the 20-year-old murders at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. As the Kansas Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, a family member of one of the victims expressed anger at the KBI. Cory Latham, Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special […]
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night. In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said ‘yes’ to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond. It was...
New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
KBI: New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend murder case
BARTON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday announced new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery, 1004 Harrison, in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. After...
🎙 Voters to decide Ellis USD 388 bond issue Thursday
ELLIS — On Thursday, voters will head to the polls to decide on a $4.55 million bond issue that would be used for improvements at the Ellis Jr./Senior High School and Washington Elementary. The vote will mark the third bond attempt since successfully passing a $1.9 million bond in...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
