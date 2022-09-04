Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now
These simple stocks have the strengths in this environment to survive a challenging economy.
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Fall as Bond Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 0.54%, 0.4%, and 0.72%, respectively. The sell-off in stocks was likely due to rising bond yields, which continue to increase in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s tightening. Higher bond yields tend to negatively impact stock valuations.
tipranks.com
British stock market today, September 8 – what you need to know
The scale of the economic challenge facing Prime Minister Liz Truss is becoming clear. The FTSE 100 was down by 0.86% at 7,237.8 while the FTSE 250 was down by 0.05% at 18,811.4, weighed down by Chinese trade data, as the country’s trade surplus shrank thanks to shrinking demand and Covid-19 lockdowns. Fears of interest rate hikes in large economies continued to plague investors.
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
We could be in for some refreshing surprises from these three volatile stocks that have the potential to make this month more memorable than last.
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Airbnb Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Is the rental specialist's stock a smart buy at current prices?
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Mining Stocks That the Market Got Wrong
Many investors look to mining stocks for exposure to commodities during an economic downturn, but some commodities look more attractive than others. Interestingly, Wall Street has boosted Cameco shares while selling off MP Materials, but here’s why the market has it all wrong on these two miners. With the...
5 Dividend ETF Picks For September 2022
The S&P 500 fell 4% and the Nasdaq 5% in August, underscoring the negative overall sentiment that continues to hover over the markets. The summer rally, which resulted in some of the more optimistic types to call for a new bull market, turned out to be nothing more than another failed bear market rally, something that I’ve been warning about for the past few weeks. When stocks rise on an assumed but not confirmed catalyst (Fed pivot) and the economic data keeps trending worse, it looked like a trap setup for equity bulls. With equities down about 9% from their mid-August peak, the major U.S. indexes look much more fairly valued today than they were a few weeks ago.
