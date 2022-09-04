ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Fall as Bond Yields Rise

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 0.54%, 0.4%, and 0.72%, respectively. The sell-off in stocks was likely due to rising bond yields, which continue to increase in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s tightening. Higher bond yields tend to negatively impact stock valuations.
tipranks.com

British stock market today, September 8 – what you need to know

The scale of the economic challenge facing Prime Minister Liz Truss is becoming clear. The FTSE 100 was down by 0.86% at 7,237.8 while the FTSE 250 was down by 0.05% at 18,811.4, weighed down by Chinese trade data, as the country’s trade surplus shrank thanks to shrinking demand and Covid-19 lockdowns. Fears of interest rate hikes in large economies continued to plague investors.
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
tipranks.com

Here are 2 Mining Stocks That the Market Got Wrong

Many investors look to mining stocks for exposure to commodities during an economic downturn, but some commodities look more attractive than others. Interestingly, Wall Street has boosted Cameco shares while selling off MP Materials, but here's why the market has it all wrong on these two miners. With the...
ETF Focus

5 Dividend ETF Picks For September 2022

The S&P 500 fell 4% and the Nasdaq 5% in August, underscoring the negative overall sentiment that continues to hover over the markets. The summer rally, which resulted in some of the more optimistic types to call for a new bull market, turned out to be nothing more than another failed bear market rally, something that I’ve been warning about for the past few weeks. When stocks rise on an assumed but not confirmed catalyst (Fed pivot) and the economic data keeps trending worse, it looked like a trap setup for equity bulls. With equities down about 9% from their mid-August peak, the major U.S. indexes look much more fairly valued today than they were a few weeks ago.
