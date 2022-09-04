ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

you can't fix stupid
9d ago

maybe what all us "adults" need to do is take a step back and look at what kind of world we want our children to live in. real simple. be a good sport when you lose you lose. don't take things that don't belong to you.

KcA
9d ago

If you oust the wrong judges for your stance it will be bad for your stance. Research, educate yourself, primaries are where judges sneak in so vote in primaries AND general elections.

4America
9d ago

Changing the judges at the Supreme Court level was the beginning of taking away rights that people have advocated for for years. A group of appointed judges should not overrule the will of the majority of the people. Don’t let this happen.

Hays Post

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids

TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas

In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County

A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.

Another small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. There have been 16 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈 Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City coach Andy Reid looked slightly perplexed during Sunday's postgame press conference when asked why his quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good in season openers. Reid didn't notice any difference. “He’s pretty good all the time,” he said with a slight grin. “We're lucky...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike

CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
KANSAS STATE
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

