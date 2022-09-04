maybe what all us "adults" need to do is take a step back and look at what kind of world we want our children to live in. real simple. be a good sport when you lose you lose. don't take things that don't belong to you.
If you oust the wrong judges for your stance it will be bad for your stance. Research, educate yourself, primaries are where judges sneak in so vote in primaries AND general elections.
Changing the judges at the Supreme Court level was the beginning of taking away rights that people have advocated for for years. A group of appointed judges should not overrule the will of the majority of the people. Don’t let this happen.
Related
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
KU professor: Not much polling data yet on close governor's race
Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County
Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
🏈 Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike
Hays Post
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 113