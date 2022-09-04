Read full article on original website
Related
Julio Jones’ fantasy football owners won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers update
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Julio Jones this offseason, there were high expectations that he would be among the team’s starting wide receivers. Many fantasy football owners probably saw a big year for him too, especially in a pass-heavy offense led by Tom Brady. Unfortunately, those hopes got...
fantasypros.com
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Let's start 'em and sit 'em with confidence to begin the 2022 fantasy football season.
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Expectations are high for the hard-knock Lions and D'Andre Swift, ranked eighth vs. the Eagles in Week 1.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins limited in practice Wednesday
Dobbins not landing on the PUP list seemed like a win for fantasy managers before the season started. Lamar Jackson stating “hopefully he’ll be out in a couple of weeks” is definitely concerning. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the practice reports and have a backup plan in the event Dobbins is out or limited. If Dobbins is unable to suit up in Week 1, expect to see increased roles for veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.
fantasypros.com
Ty Montgomery (ankle) returns to practice Wednesday
This is an encouraging sign for Montgomery, as his injury looked a lot worse a few weeks ago than it seems to be now. He should continue to ramp up his work in practice, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go on Sunday for Week 1. If he does suit up, he is expected to receive some receiving work as the RB3 on the depth chart. However, if he can't go, then expect the bulk of the receptions out of the backfield to go to Rhamondre Stevenson.
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) not on the injury report
Waller missed most of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he will be a full-go heading into the season. He has also been looking for a new contract. Despite the offseason addition of Davante Adams, Waller should still command a prominent role in the passing game for Derek Carr this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited in practice
Thomas is battling a minor hamstring injury, but should be good to go for Week 1, as per Ian Rapoport. After playing only seven combined games over the last two years, due to injury, the All-Pro WR now has four days to nurse this injury and get ready for the Falcons’ defense. Drafted as the WR31 in the 7th round of drafts made him a low-risk, high-upside pick at his ADP with true league-winning upside. When playing, he’s a must-start weekly.
Jets Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman, Release Rookie Playmaker
New York made a roster move on Monday, bolstering the depth on their offensive line
fantasypros.com
Laquon Treadwell signs with Patriots' practice squad
According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, WR Laquon Treadwell is signing with the New England Patriots to their practice squad. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) The former first-rounder had the most productive year of his six-year NFL career in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team dealt with injuries. Treadwell caught 33 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown across 12 games, starting seven. Despite this, he likely won't see much playing time with the number of bodies the Patriots likely have ahead of him on the depth chart.
fantasypros.com
Robert Tonyan practices on Wednesday
Robert Tonyan practiced on Wednesday, a sign that he could be ready to play in Week 1. Tonyan missed nine games last season due to an ACL injury and returned to team drills a week ago. (Ryan Wood on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Davante Adams no longer in Green Bay,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
fantasypros.com
Darius Slayton deliberating pay cut
According to Pat Leonard on Twitter, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton's excused absence from Tuesday's practice was due to the player and his agent deliberating taking a pay cut from the Giants. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Slayton has slipped down the depth chart for the Giants...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
Comments / 0